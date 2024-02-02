The organisers of the Naija Star Search show have announced music maestro Cobhams Asuquo, lyrical genius Vector, and Nigerian rapper Sasha P as judges.

These seasoned professionals will guide and critique the next generation of Afrobeats stars on the StarTimes-sponsored Naija Star Search hosted by host Ehis.

The judges will assess contestants based on originality, talent, charisma, skill, style, and substance.

The organisers emphasised that each judge would bring their wealth of experience and expertise to the table— ensuring contestants were challenged, nurtured, and pushed to their creative limits.

Thousands of entries were received during the online audition phase from 18 October to 22 November 2023.

The judges will select semi-finalists to advance to a live audition in Lagos.

The semi-finalists will perform in front of the judges and a live audience. The selected finalists will compete for the title of Naija Star in the grand finale.

The organisers stated that Season 2 aimed to revisit past successes, push boundaries, amplify voices, and inject fresh energy into the Afrobeats scene.

The show, comprising three key elements—judges’ comments, mentors’ guidance, and viewers’ votes—was crafted to enhance contestants’ performances and help them realise their full potential.

Production Manager at StarTimes Nigeria, Yemi Ogundeji, said viewers can anticipate electrifying stage battles, heart-wrenching ballads, and show-stopping dance moves as contestants compete for the ultimate prize: the chance to become the next Afrobeats superstar.

Judges

Cobhams Asuquo, renowned for his genre-bending soundscapes and uncanny ability to discover raw talent, will offer invaluable guidance and mentorship to the contestants. With his keen ear and meticulous attention to detail, he will ensure each performance is polished to perfection.

Vector the Viper, a lyrical powerhouse with an unmatched flow and razor-sharp punchlines, will inject the competition with his no-nonsense critiques and witty remarks.

Expected to push contestants beyond their comfort zones, he’ll unleash their inner lyrical warriors.

Sasha P will infuse the judging panel with infectious energy and a vibrant personality.

Her passion for music and a keen eye for stage presence will ensure contestants deliver vocally and captivate the audience with their star power.

What judges are looking for

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Sasha P, one of the judges, highlighted the criteria the judges will consider when evaluating the contestants.

Anthonia Alabi, known as Sasha P, mentioned originality, authenticity, and endurance. She also emphasised the contestant’s ability to withstand the test of time.

The 40-year-old expressed her desire for the winner to have a lasting impact in the industry rather than fleeting success.

She referenced numerous Nigerian entertainers who launched their careers in reality competitions and have since maintained their prominence.

A fashion designer and lawyer, Sasha P expressed excitement whenever encountering new talent eager to showcase themselves to the public.

“Just think of the journey they will need to be on. It’s very fresh for them. They’re learning everything afresh. And, with people like us on the show, Vector and Cobhams can share a bit of our journeys, help them along, and guide them to their best potential. I think the contestants are doing great.

“I’m super, super proud of everything they’ve achieved. And I can’t wait to see them become huge stars,” she noted.

Background

Naija Star Search is a unique platform for aspiring Afrobeats stars to showcase their talent and compete to become the next big thing.

This newspaper reported that Naija Star Search, dubbed an exclusive Afrobeats show, is the first of its kind in Nigeria. It offers contestants guidance and criticism from judges as they are schooled in the art and business of Afrobeats music over the next three months.

The show’s winner will receive N20 million and other prizes, as well as a chance to work with some of the top Afrobeats personalities in the industry.

For Afrobeats die-hards and those simply looking for a good show, Naija Star Search promises to elevate their mood as they witness the birth of the next generation of musical stars.

The show brings youngsters with fire in their souls and a rhythm in their veins to the limelight as they prepare to unleash their star power on the world!

Season 1 was a revelation. Music fans witnessed raw talent blossom under the guidance of industry titans like Keke Ogungbe, ID Cabasa, and Asha Gangali.

Catch Naija Star Search every Sunday at 8 p.m. on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood, and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes and the StarTimes-ON mobile app.

