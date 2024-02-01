Nigerian rapper Sasha P has highlighted the lack of structure as a major issue plaguing the Nigerian music industry.

Sasha P, whose real name is Anthonia Alabi, was one of the hottest Nigerian rappers who held sway in the early 2000s.

At a time when there were few Nigerian female rappers, Sasha recorded hits like, ‘Oya’, ‘Work it’, ‘Emi Le Gan’, ‘Adara’, ‘Only One’, ‘Bad Girl P’ and others.

At the recent recording of Naija Star Search music reality show in Lagos, where she alongside Cobhams and Vector Da Viper, are judges, she shared her thoughts on the music industry with PREMIUM TIMES.

She emphasised the need for government support and implementing policies that would provide Nigerian artistes with a sustainable future beyond just earning from live performances.

However, she stressed the necessity for significant structural improvements within the industry to match its global success.

Sasha, who started music as a teen in Ibadan, Oyo State, reflecting on the Nigerian music industry, said, “You know, we have a pseudo-industry. I think it’s still structure. You know, we have a pseudo-industry.

“I think it’s still structure as much as, I mean, we’ve been saying this for over a decade—structure, structure, structure. There’s still so much work structure-wise to be done in the Nigerian entertainment industry, but you know, good things are happening.

“And also a lot of government support. And by that, I mean by implementing. I know there’s a lot of work being done behind the scenes. So, just implementing things that help to give Nigerian artists a future beyond show money.

The rapper, who was signed on to Storm Records, also spoke glowingly about Afrobeats’ appreciation in Nigeria and outside the country.

According to her, the Nigerian music industry thrives because people are passionate and gifted, using music to express the challenges they face— and become voices for the voiceless in their environment.

She said, “Afrobeats is very original and so big right now, and this competition is about searching for the next big thing in Afrobeat.

“And we’ve seen so many exciting performances, so many diverse talents and it’s just going to be interesting, very refreshing to see Nigerian content for Nigerians”.

The alumnus of the University of Lagos described the participants of the Naija Star Search as brilliant and emphasised the abundance of talent among Nigerians.

.Sasha P, the first Nigerian female artiste to win the Best Female Award at MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA), said Afrobeats has become a significant export due to the people and the environment and individuals’ expression through music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

