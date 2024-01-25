Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel has featured Davido in the remix of his hit single ‘Twe Twe’ and is available for streaming on all digital platforms.

The song was released on 12 December 2023 to celebrate Kizz Daniel’s 10-year music career.

Since its release, ‘Twe Twe’ has occupied the number-one spot on the official Nigeria charts.

The singer said the remix reintroduced the beloved ‘Twe Twe’ and infused it with his dynamic energy and Davido’s distinct style.

The music is being directed by Nigerian Director TG Omori.

Fans are to expect an immersive visual journey that complements the director’s pedigree.

Following their last collaboration since 2018 on ‘One Ticket’, the dynamic remix sees the two Nigerian superstars merging their unparalleled talents to deliver a musical experience that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Twe Twe

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Kizz Daniel released ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to be a Bea’ to celebrate his tenth anniversary in the music industry.

‘Twe Twe’ was produced by three beat makers, Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blasise, while ‘Too Busy to be a Bea’ was produced by Prime.

The singer disclosed that ‘Twe Twe’ is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria.

He said ‘Twe Twe’, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity.

‘Too Busy to be a Bea’, on the other hand, delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world, adding that the song is a reflective and relatable journey through the challenges of finding love in our fast-paced world.

