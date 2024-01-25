Nigerian Afrobeats singers Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have been nominated for the 2024 BRIT Awards, scheduled to be broadcast live on 2 March 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.

The nominations for the annual music awards were unveiled on Wednesday during the ‘Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2024 Nominations’, a 30-minute special streamed across the BRITs’ official Instagram and Facebook.

The BRIT Awards are the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the International Artiste of the Year category.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ was nominated in the highly coveted International Song of the Year category.

Burna Boy and Asake will battle the International Artiste of the Year category with global superstars such as Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Taylor Swift. Olivia, Miley and SZA.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ will contest the International Song of the Year category with global hits like Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’, David Kushner’s ‘Daylight’, Doja Cat’s ‘Paint The Town Red’, Jazzy’s ‘Giving Me’, Libianca’s ‘People’, Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’, Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’, Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz’s ‘Miss You’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘vampire’, Peggy Gou’s ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’, SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’, Tate McRae’s ‘greedy’ and Tyla’s ‘Water’.

According to the BRIT Awards, British singer, Rachel Agatha Keen, known as RAYE, broke the Awards record after receiving the most nominations of any artiste in a year.

RAYE surpassed a record previously jointly held by Gorillaz, Craig David, and Robbie Williams — who had each been nominated for six awards in a year.

2002 Gorillaz was nominated in six categories, Craig David in 2001 and Robbie Williams in 1999.

According to the awards organiser, the number of nominees for both Artiste of the Year and International Artiste of the Year was increased from five to ten, a change aimed at improving representation and inclusion.

Also, a new genre award category, R&B Act, was introduced along with Alternative/Rock Acts, Dance Acts, Pop Acts, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act aimed at showcasing the versatility, creativity and diverse styles of music in the UK.

See the complete list of nominations below:

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – NO THANK YOU

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artiste of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again.

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe – Prada

Central Cee – Let Go

Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter

Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You

Kenya Grace – Strangers

Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar

RAYE ft. 070 Shake – Escapism.

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft. Debbie – Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – REACT

Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best New Artiste

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

International Artiste of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

David Kushner – Daylight

Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red

Jazzy – Giving Me

Libianca – People

Meghan Trainor – Made You Look

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo – vampire

Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema – Calm Down

SZA – Kill Bill

Tate McRae – greedy

Tyla – Water

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again

Romy

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

Rising Star

Caity Baser

Sekou

The Last Dinner Party

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

