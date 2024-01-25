Nigerian Afrobeats singers Burna Boy, Asake, and Rema have been nominated for the 2024 BRIT Awards, scheduled to be broadcast live on 2 March 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX.
The nominations for the annual music awards were unveiled on Wednesday during the ‘Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard: The 2024 Nominations’, a 30-minute special streamed across the BRITs’ official Instagram and Facebook.
The BRIT Awards are the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.
Burna Boy and Asake were nominated in the International Artiste of the Year category.
Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ was nominated in the highly coveted International Song of the Year category.
Burna Boy and Asake will battle the International Artiste of the Year category with global superstars such as Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Taylor Swift. Olivia, Miley and SZA.
Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ will contest the International Song of the Year category with global hits like Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’, David Kushner’s ‘Daylight’, Doja Cat’s ‘Paint The Town Red’, Jazzy’s ‘Giving Me’, Libianca’s ‘People’, Meghan Trainor’s ‘Made You Look’, Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’, Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz’s ‘Miss You’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘vampire’, Peggy Gou’s ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’, SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’, Tate McRae’s ‘greedy’ and Tyla’s ‘Water’.
According to the BRIT Awards, British singer, Rachel Agatha Keen, known as RAYE, broke the Awards record after receiving the most nominations of any artiste in a year.
RAYE surpassed a record previously jointly held by Gorillaz, Craig David, and Robbie Williams — who had each been nominated for six awards in a year.
2002 Gorillaz was nominated in six categories, Craig David in 2001 and Robbie Williams in 1999.
According to the awards organiser, the number of nominees for both Artiste of the Year and International Artiste of the Year was increased from five to ten, a change aimed at improving representation and inclusion.
Also, a new genre award category, R&B Act, was introduced along with Alternative/Rock Acts, Dance Acts, Pop Acts, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act aimed at showcasing the versatility, creativity and diverse styles of music in the UK.
See the complete list of nominations below:
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – NO THANK YOU
RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Artiste of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again.
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding – Miracle
cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe – Prada
Central Cee – Let Go
Dave & Central Cee – Sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus ft Drake – Who Told You
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – Wish You The Best
PinkPantheress – Boy’s a liar
RAYE ft. 070 Shake – Escapism.
Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry – Dancing Is Healing
Stormzy ft. Debbie – Firebabe
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson – REACT
Venbee & Goddard – Messy In Heaven
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
Best New Artiste
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
International Artiste of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint The Town Red
Jazzy – Giving Me
Libianca – People
Meghan Trainor – Made You Look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz – Miss You
Olivia Rodrigo – vampire
Peggy Gou – (It Goes Like) Nanana
Rema – Calm Down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – greedy
Tyla – Water
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again
Romy
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Rising Star
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999