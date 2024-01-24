Fuji maestro Kollington Ayinla has shared his recovery journey at Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja.

In a video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the 74-year-old expressed gratitude to the hospital management and individuals who played a role in his improved health.

The Fuji star was admitted into LASUTH after being ill for over a week. There were growing concerns over his health after news filtered in over the weekend with his daughter debunking his death rumours making the rounds.

In the video shared on LASUTH Ikeja’s Facebook page, Ayinla said many thought he had died.

Ayinla, who sat on a bed wearing native attire, stated that his health had significantly improved.

He thanked Adetokunbo Adenanwo, who is in charge of the hospital, for his crucial role in his recovery.

He further appreciated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration members for equipping LASUTH with relevant equipment that aided his recovery.

He, however, didn’t reveal the details of the ailment.

He said, “All Lagosians, we thank you. We are using this medium to appreciate you. There are a lot of things that people don’t know about LASUTH, and we want to show you under the leadership of Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo.

“It is only God that can save a person, but they tried for me because I could have died, but due to their efforts, I was saved.

“Alhaji General Kollignton Ayinla, the leader of all Fuji musicians, I speak. A lot of people thought I was dead. But LASUTH, they are a king (in terms of treatment). I hail their efforts; you tried. I thank our Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I appreciate your support. I also thank the Chief of Staff.

“I thank Nigerians, those who could visit me and those who could not come. It wasn’t a slight ailment. I won’t use the ailment to repay you because many people thought I was dead, but we thank God. LASUTH saved my life, and I thank God. Those who sent money because they couldn’t come.”

Background

Ayinla last made headlines on 18 December 2020 when he graced the occasion of the maiden edition of Fuji: A Opera in Lagos.

Born in 1949), Ayinla is one of the pioneers of Nigerian Fuji music.

Ayinla Kollington and his close associate Ayinde Barrister were regarded as pivotal figures in the dominance of Fuji music, shaping its landscape from the 1970s through the 1990s.

From the mid-1970s to the late ’80s, Ayinla and Barrister held sway as the foremost stars of Nigerian Fuji music, which encompasses apala and waka.

This genre, with its roots in juju, a Muslim-influenced musical tradition, retained vocal and percussion elements while eschewing electric guitars for a more traditional sound.

In the 1980s, Ayinla took a significant step by establishing his record company, Kollington Records. This move marked the beginning of his enduring prolific career, releasing music that spanned over 100 albums.

In 2019, he disclosed the reason behind his transition from a military life to a career in music.

