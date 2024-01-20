The management of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has slammed his father, Joseph Aloba, with a N200 million defamation suit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mohbad’s father, in an interview with TVC, revealed that his late son left behind a thumbprint-only will that was not signed.

But the allegation was rebuffed by Mohbad’s management, describing the alleged will as unprecedented and unreal.

The lawsuit signed by Mohbad’s management lawyer, Bankole Falade, demanded that Mohbad’s father retract what they called “slanderous” remarks and provide a public apology.

The retraction, it stated, must be published on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for three consecutive days.

The management further demanded Mr Aloba publish an apology letter on Instablognaija on Instagram and Punch newspaper within 14 days.

According to the management, failure to comply will lead to seeking redress in the court of law.

“You are to publish the same unqualified apology within 14 days of this letter with payment of N200,000,000 (Two hundred Million Naira) through this honourable chambers (Bankole Falade & Co) within the set period,” the lawsuit read in part.

The will

In an earlier statement posted on the singer’s Instagram page, the management refuted claims that the “KPK” crooner left behind a will.

The management clarified that neither any member of Mohbad’s team nor his lawyer have communicated the existence of a will or any thumb-printed document.

They said the claim was false and urged the deceased’s family not to believe such information, advising the public to refrain from sharing false and misleading statements.

The management also said a “Post No Debit order” was placed on all accounts owned and controlled by the late singer on 12 September 2023 and is still in effect.

The management further stated that the accounts would be transferred to the family once the internal dispute was resolved.

This statement was in reaction to Mohbad’s father’s revelation that he learned about his son’s will.

Mr Aloba, who expressed shock, mentioned that as a father, he had never anticipated or known about his late son having a will.

Mr Aloba noted that the will bore a thumbprint instead of a signature, contending that the thumbprints were affixed posthumously after the singer’s demise.

He said, “Mohbad is the kind of person who will never think of using his hand to thumbprint. Instead of that, he will sign. Because he was dead, they had to call a lawyer to do their mathematics inside.

“I did not believe that. He cannot thumbprint, and he is supposed to sign. I, as his father, cannot even say I want a thumbprint. I have my signature, and he has his signature, too. Simply because they cannot trace him, they had to use his hand to thumbprint many things there.”

Background

On 12 September 2023, MohBad died in Lagos. His death sparked many controversies, with many demanding an investigation into what led to his death.

His former record label bosses, Naira Marley and Sam Larry, were arrested in connection with his death on allegations of bullying and more.

The nurse who administered a Tetanus vaccine to him was apprehended on 19 September 2023 by the Lagos State Police Command after it was discovered that she was an unlicensed practitioner.

