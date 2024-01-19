On 13 January, Gabriel Amanyi, known as Terry G, surprised his fans by announcing his retirement from music.

This Nigerian sensation earned titles like “one of the world’s quirkiest singers” and “Nigeria’s craziest musician” from the media.

But behind the eccentric persona lay a talented musician who dominated the airwaves in the 2000s and left an undeniable mark on the industry.

Born in Benue State, Nigeria, Terry G gained fame with hits such as “Pass Me Your Love,” “Run Mad,” “So High,” “Love Affair,” and “Sexy Lady.”

These tracks formed a vibrant blend of Chante-chante, Afro-pop, and dancehall, getting everyone moving and singing along.

He might have bid farewell to music, but the impact he had will not be fading away soon.

His music isn’t just about catchy tunes; it’s a nostalgic journey through a golden era of Nigerian music, a testament to his unique blend of genres and infectious energy.

Yet, this article isn’t about his retirement from music; it’s to raise a glass to Terry G, the “crazy musician” who gifted Nigerians timeless hits and redefined the music scene in his way.

Jump Am Pass

Released in 2019, “Jump am pass” was one of the songs in Terry G’s Book Of Ginjah album, conveying a message about confidence and overcoming negativity.

The song encouraged listeners to embrace confidence, urging them to jump over any obstacle or negative situation encountered in life. The repetition of the phrase “Jump am pass” effectively communicated the theme of overcoming obstacles and leaving negativity behind.

Within the song, Terry G expressed gratitude towards God for guiding him to success in the music industry. He acknowledged his achievements and motivated others to believe in themselves and trust the process.

The song not only served as encouragement but also addressed potential enemies attempting to undermine Terry G’s success. The lyrics assured them that their efforts would not hinder his achievements.

Additionally, the song spoke out against jealousy, gossip, and negativity commonly associated with people. Terry G encouraged listeners to disregard negativity and bad energy, emphasising the importance of focusing on their dreams and goals.

“Jump Am Pass” is a motivational song promoting self-confidence and overcoming obstacles, significantly influenced by Nigerian Pidgin English.

Loose Control

Loose Control, released in 2019 as one of the tracks on the Book Of Ginjah album, captured the essence of getting lost in the moment and letting go of inhibitions on the dance floor.

Terry G captured the listeners’ attention by repeatedly using the phrase “Bend down, go down low,” indicating that the song aimed to be a dance anthem, urging listeners to let loose and move their bodies.

The lyrics also referenced specific dance moves like “commando” and “whining up your body,” reinforcing the concept of losing oneself in the rhythm and movement.

Akpako 1 and 2

Akpako 1 and 2 were released as tracks in Terry Gzuz’s (a.k.a Hitman) 2019 album. The tracks portrayed a party anthem vibe with a strong emphasis on the physical attraction between him and a woman.

The lyrics centred around the narrator’s longing to engage in repeated sexual encounters with the woman, as expressed through the phrases “knack am, knack am, oya tile knack am.” Following the song’s release, he earned the title of “Akpako master” in recognition of the track.

The song’s title seemingly alluded to Terry G’s sexual prowess and his ability to engage intimately with a woman. Throughout the song, he utilised the repetition of “oya” to prompt the woman to dance and move her waist.

It could be argued that the song functioned as a party anthem, emphasising the physical attraction between the narrator and a woman.

Beyond merely promoting promiscuity, the lyrics appreciated the physical attributes of women that caused the narrator to “lose his mind” and become entranced.

The song depicts the narrator’s desire for the woman and the vibrant party atmosphere, with a focal point on dancing and sexual attraction.

Oga

Released in 2013, the singer dedicated “Oga” to individuals such as former President Goodluck Jonathan, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and Oba Eko, among others. The song highlighted respect and admiration by listing them individually and repeating “oga.”

The song paid tribute to powerful and influential figures in Nigeria, particularly in politics and entertainment. In this context, “oga” is a Nigerian slang term for boss or leader, emphasising the significance of these influential personalities.

Terry G celebrated power and influence in Nigeria through the song, showcasing a list of individuals he believed deserved respect and admiration.

Ginjah (Skit)

The ninth track on Terry G’s sensational studio album, “Terry Gzuz (a.k.a Hitman),” titled “Ginjah (Skit),” was released in 2019.

Terry G introduced himself by listing his various aliases and nicknames, referring to himself as the “akpako master” and “Terry Jesus,” among other names. He claimed his expertise in music by calling himself the “intellectual onana ipo.”

The song also depicted his confident and flashy personality, with Terry G describing himself as the “hit man” who could “swagger” and “rock” any system. He warned others that crossing him or criticising him would result in consequences.

Furthermore, the song appeared to be a bragging session by Terry G, asserting his dominance in the Nigerian music scene and warning others to recognise his authority.

These and more were hit songs by the Nigerian rapper and singer who announced his retirement from music after decades of domination.

