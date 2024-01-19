Fuji musician Sule Malaika, known as KS1 Malaika, has renovated the Fuji Chamber of Sikiru Ayinde, the pioneer of Fuji and Wéré music, whose stage name was Barrister.

Barrister, who released over 70 studio albums, died on 16 December 2010 at 62.

Barrister commissioned the Fuji Chamber at Lawani Street, Isolo, Lagos State, in 1981. Fuji Official, a platform dedicated to documenting Fuji musicians’ lives and times, says the constitution of Fuji music and songs are mined at the chambers.

The Fuji Chamber, where he was buried, became his third house but unquestionably the most popular as valuable personal memories and thoughts about the late Fuji legend are preserved there.

Besides the Fuji Chamber, Barrister also had the Fuji Palace and Fuji Mansion.

On Thursday, via his Instagram page, Malaika disclosed his visitation to the renovated chamber alongside his management.

He noted that the renovation contractor invited him for an inspection last December, but numerous engagements hindered him.

KS1 Malaika said he managed to inspect on Thursday and thanked God for using him to contribute to the renovation, saying he hoped that other Fuji musicians would follow his example and contribute to preserving Barrister’s memories indefinitely.

He wrote: “I decided to pay a visit to the home of founder and legend of fuji music, the late Aare Sikiru Ayinde Ololade Olanbiwonninu Agbaje Balogun aka Barrister, where Allah has used me to renovate the building. The guys working on the building had urged me in December to come over and see what they were doing, but my many engagements made it impossible. I was unavailable until today when I visited with my management to check it out.

“I thank Allah for giving me this privilege, and I am sure that my colleagues would also contribute their quota towards keeping the memories of Barrister alive forever as we are all aware of the Yoruba proverb that says, “odo to ba gbagbe orisun ma gbe ni” (a river that forgets its source would dry up) it’s GRACE.”

Preserved legacy

There have been several attempts to preserve Fuji music, albeit late Barrister’s works in recent times. On 18 December 2020, at the maiden edition of Fuji: A Opera historic event, the most extended showcase of the Fuji subculture in modern times was held.

The late singer was given a posthumous award of excellence at the event that explored the music genre and its sub-culture through archive footage, costume, memorabilia, and imagery.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on 17 March 2022, eleven years after his death, Wasiu Marshal, known as K1 De Ultimate, organised a colloquium in his honour in Lagos State.

Similarly, on 1 December 2021, a Nigerian author launched a book on the life of Barrister, which has 14 chapters.

The author, Tunde Busari, said the book also analyses the role played by fans and social media in Barrister’s post-career life.

The book was titled; “My Journey With Barry Wonder,” a compilation of Mr Busari’s years of contact with the late singer and through his records and live performances, which he claimed he was fortunate to have witnessed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

