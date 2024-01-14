On Friday, famous producers Osabuohein Osaretin, popularly known as “Sarz on the Beat”, Puffy Tee, Andre Vibez and P. Priime were unveiled as the judges of a new musical reality show which is set to begin in January.

The “Next Afrobeats Star” music show is an initiative of Ultima Studios, producers of the famous Project Fame, which lasted for over a decade.

The organisers say they selected the judges due to their astuteness in identifying budding talents they will mentor during the show and beyond.

They revealed this at an event at Ultima Studios, Lekki, attended by music enthusiasts in the state and beyond.

While welcoming guests for the unveiling, the Chief Operating Officer of Ultima Studios, Tunji Adebakin, applauded the years of greatness the company has recorded.

He recalled Project Fame and other successful reality shows handled by his company, noting that they transformed young talents into exceptional stars. While discussing the new project, Mr Adebakin said he foresaw a musical program that would sail worldwide.

Next Afrobeats Star

Femi Ayeni, the CEO of Ultima Studios, said the reality show isn’t just to produce a star but thousands of them.

In his address, he said the main reason for the new musical project is to crave originality and export the Nigerian genre of music beyond the country’s shores.

Mr Ayeni, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, of which one of his successes, Project Fame, said each talent could download about ten beats from the selected Judges to record within the entry level. Meanwhile, the six-month program will see the second stage streamlined to 48 youngsters, and only 12 persons will make it to the final round, which is fixed for June.

Judges

While addressing the public, the four judges said the musical show had been long overdue, and they couldn’t wait to let it get into action.

P. Priime said Project Fame is one of the factors that got him interested in music even though he couldn’t sing.

While speaking about the selected judges, Mr Ayeni added that the combination and collaboration of the four producers will bring a significant shift to the country’s economy in terms of the exportation of talent.

He said, “We are not just going to create just one star; the experience, with the skills, the knowledge of Sarz, Puffy Tee, Andre Vibes, and P. Prime, and we will make many stars who will be exporting something out of Africa. You know, when you export, you are earning dollars. When you export, you are making Naira better. So, one of the primary motives is to help our economy. To ensure that our naira does not continue to depreciate. That is one thing that Afrobeats has been doing for our economy that we do not appreciate enough.

So, we need to diversify our economy from just oil. When you diversify and sell things to the outside world, you earn foreign exchange and strengthen your economy. That is one thing this show is doing. So that the whole world will see what we are starting in Nigeria.”

Viewers will determine winners

While speaking about the modalities of the musical show, Mr Ayeni said that viewers will be given the privilege to vote for their preferred candidate.

He said, “The viewers will decide the winners.” He also added that the winner would receive a recording contract, a brand-new car, and a prize from the organisers. However, the first and second runner-up will also get a car and cash prize, respectively.

