Nigerian skit maker Lawal Nasiru’s hit ‘Umbrella’ remains one of the viral and addictive tracks in recent times.

The 31-year-old singer, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, revealed how he navigated a career from mechanical engineering to his unscripted rise in the entertainment industry.

As fans groove to his latest song’s beats and catchy lyrics, which gradually became a trend on social media, Nasboi shares the exclusive scoop on the inspiration behind the track, his choice of featuring Wande Coal, and plans for future collaborations.

Excerpts:

PT: We all know you as Nasboi, but only a little is known about your personality.

Nasboi: So, interestingly, some people only know me as Nasboi, but my real name is Lawal Mike Balogun Nasiru. Another shocker is that I am from Osun state, and my mum is from Delta state, Urhobo.

Some people do not know that I am a graduate mechanical engineer from the University of Uyo, but what many know me as is a comedian, an actor, and a musician. They do not also know that I was once a photographer.

PT: Why didn’t you pursue a career in Mechanical Engineering?

Nasboi: It is a norm in Nigeria that many people refrain from practising what they study. It is optional to follow what you learned, and I just decided to study Mechanical engineering.

Before I became an engineer and went to school, I was already singing.

So, singing was something I wanted to do from the very beginning, and I started singing in 2006. And that was like way before University.

PT: Speaking about what you have been doing before your university education, how did you journey into music?

Nasboi: My music career has been here and there.

I started as a musician in 2006, when I started recording, but I became a media sensation at the university during my final year in 2014.

I got signed into Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, a renowned actress, and I was with her for three years.

She nurtured my talent, and I learned a lot. In 2017 the deal was done, but only a little happened, so I delved into photography in 2018, and in 2019, towards the end, I started making skits.

PT: Your Skitmaking career hit the limelight after Tunde Ednut posted a video where you mimicked Davido. Why did you choose to mimic Davido?

Nasboi: I started mimicking Davido because I wanted to get his attention for my music; it wasn’t really because of comedy; I just wanted Davido to get to know me; it had nothing to do with skitmaking.

But Tunde Ednut changed my life by posting about me and giving me attention.

PT: Many people would mistake you for an Igbo man. Do you get that a lot?

Nasboi: Most people think I am Igbo because of the accent I use in my videos.

PT: Let’s talk about your new song ‘Umbrella’ and how you promoted it; what inspired it?

Nasboi: Like every other music I have recorded that many Nigerians have yet to hear, I try to record amazing songs.

I decided that particular song would suit the December release, so I pushed that specific song. ‘Umbrella’ is a dance track, and December is when everyone wants to party, so I decided to push that song last December.

PT: Your promotional approach was unique, interchanging costumes with your colleagues; what inspired that approach?

Nasboi: There was no inspiration behind it; everything just came; there was no plan or strategy. I am very spontaneous, so day by day, it just grew.

It’s not like I had a plan. I started it small, then suddenly, I just needed to do some more the way I started, and that was it, so it’s not like I had a strategy.

PT: Do you plan to remix it with Davido if he asks for the remix?

Nasboi: Yeah, why not? That will be a big deal; why not?

PT: Why did you pick Wande Coal for your collaboration?

Nasboi: Wande Coal is someone that I love. He is one of the musicians I looked up to growing up. I am not a Gen Z; I am 31 years old, so the kind of people I listened to while I was growing up, you should understand my age.

So I listened to Wande Coal; he was one of my favourite musicians. Aside from Wande Coal and 2baba, Dbanj is, too. So, that’s why I decided to reach out to Wande Coal.

PT: Let’s talk about your skit-making career. Many people believe skitmaking is very lucrative. Would you agree with that?

Nasboi: Yes, Skitmaking, like every other art and entertainment, is very lucrative, especially with the advent of social media.

PT: How has Skitmaking changed your life?

Nasboi: Skitmaking has changed my life in no small way. I’ve gotten money from it, gained popularity, and had the opportunity to meet people and impact their lives. Skitmaking has helped a lot, and I can’t over-emphasise it.

PT: Some people think that skitmaking is an all-comers affair.

Nasboi: Skitmaking is not an all-comers affair; that’s precisely why not everybody can blow as a skitmaker.

Many people are doing skits, but how many people are famous for doing skits? How many are making money from it? It’s about more than just wanting to do it.

PT: So what would you say has been your secret in skit-making?

Nasboi: There’s no secret; it’s just me being unique. It’s about me being me. I have my niche, and Nas Boy will not be two in the industry. I try to create something different, so that’s why I’m still here.

PT: What would you say is the most challenging in your industry?

Nasboi: Skit-making is crazy; nobody should tell you a lie. It is wild because you’ll be going from shooting day in and day out; shooting is not the problem; it’s getting ideas every day. And now, when you think of ideas, you have to make sure your ideas don’t look like someone else’s, and it is day in and day out.

PT: If you were not a skit maker, what would you have been?

Nasboi: So, I will still be a photographer at that point.

PT: Why did you quit photography?

Nasboi: It wasn’t paying that much, but I am not a man of wealth. I just want to be okay and not do stuff because of money. I do what I do because I like them, and they make me happy.

It is not about money. I wasn’t looking for money but knew I would profit from it. I like growing my craft. I am always after my craft because you will make more money once you are good at what you are doing.

PT: Success and women are two parallels; how have you been able to manage women alongside pursuing your career?

Nasboi: I don’t have a problem managing women. I used to be in a relationship, but I am no longer in the relationship; it is not even because of being a celebrity; it was the same way any young man breaks up with his girlfriend; that was the same way for me.

I don’t have a problem with women, and I think I manage my affairs very well; I mean, that is why there have been zero controversies in my career.

PT: How do you avoid controversies?

Nasboi: It is just me being me; like I say all the time, I try to keep a clean name, I just do what is right. What is right by me differs from what is right by the people. And at the end of the day, I just stay out of trouble. It is an intentional act to keep out of trouble because I don’t want to get into trouble, so I try my best to stay out of trouble.

PT: Who would you say is your favourite skit maker?

Nasboi: Nasboi. I will pick Nasboi.

PT: And if you weren’t Nasboi?

Nasboi: I will still pick Nasboi.

PT: What are your thoughts on this current administration?

Nasboi: I need to find out where the country is headed. But I always do my best, so because I am not in the government, that is precisely why I try to use my skit.

I use my skit to teach people and this generation needs to be guided wisely. This is not about the government anymore; it is about the people.

Only God knows where this Gen Z generation is headed. I use my content to do the best that I can do. Because a lot is going on, and it is not just the government.

But then, I am not the one who is going to judge the government yet; I see that a lot has happened, for instance, the fuel subsidy, so I heard that it was for our betterment; maybe we need to give them more time and see where we are headed but other than that, I am personally fine.

PT: What should we expect from you following your major break in ‘umbrella’?

Nasboi: More music, collaborations, music videos, entertainment, and movies, too.

PT: Who do you look forward to collaborating with with your music?

Nasboi: Davido, Tuface and Kizz Daniel, just to mention but a few.

PT: Do you have any career regrets?

Nasboi: I have never had a down moment; if this one is not working, I try something else.

That is precisely why you see me switching careers. I was open to trying new stuff, and I was open to learning. I didn’t make it about my passion; passion is not a do-or-die affair; if it is not working, switch. I am not that guy who would say, ‘If it is not music, I would die’. Yes, there were moments when I went broke and all, but I never had a down moment.

PT: Any advice to Nigerian youths?

Nasboi: Stay true to yourself, do not be desperate, follow the process. Life is a process; this generation of youth just wants to jump from 17 to 18 to make money and want to avoid going through the process.

Everybody wants to become a skit maker because a skit brings money, and everybody wants to become a musician because music gets money.

They don’t want to follow their purpose. You might not become a skit maker or musician to make money, but guess what?

You can do fashion designing and still become wealthy. In following your dreams, do many things because before your dream will start yielding results, you must have died from hunger.

Stay true to yourself, and learn how to tell yourself the truth. That is the hardest thing to do, but you will understand life better once you defeat it.

