Juju King and world music superstar!

That was how the Western media and, indeed, top record labels described King Sunny Ade in the 1980s.

Before Davido performed ‘Assurance’ in Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ in 2021, 41 years earlier,

KSA – as he’s widely known – wrote his name in Hollywood history as the first Nigerian musician to feature in three major films.

KSA was the first Nigerian to make a Grammy nomination under the ‘Best Ethnic or Traditional Folk Recording’ category, 40 years before the Burna Boys, Tems, Wizkids, and Davido of today with his album ‘Syncro System’.

He was indeed a man of many firsts!

First African artiste to incorporate instruments like the pedal steel guitar, synthesisers, clarinet, vibraphone, and tenor guitar into juju music.

But these are not the focus of this article. The focus is on his feats in Hollywood, an industry several top-rated Nigerian actors aspire to break into.

Not many know that KSA starred in three Hollywood films ‘Breathless’, ‘O.C. and Stiggs’, and ‘One More Saturday Night’ in the 80s. Although he didn’t play a lead role (at the time, black African actors rarely bagged lead roles), his contributions, nonetheless, were relevant.

O.C. and Stiggs

In 1987, 41-year-old King Sunny Ade introduced juju music to the world in the Hollywood comedy film ‘O.C. and Stiggs.’

In this comedy by Robert Altman, King Sunny Ade and his band ‘African Beats’ performed ‘Penkele’ at a lively party for the teenage lead duo in the movie.

Their short appearance at the end of the film showcased their lively stage presence and electrifying music, giving a glimpse into the world of juju music.

Contrary to some reports, ‘O.C. and Stiggs’ didn’t focus on King Sunny Ade’s acting skills but instead featured a delightful cameo of his musical talent, leaving the audience wanting more of his catchy tunes and dynamic stage presence.

It’s important to mention that King Sunny Ade, without any speaking lines or acting scenes, appeared with his band solely for the musical performance in the film.

One More Saturday Night

In ‘O.C. and Stiggs, King Sunny Ade’s band had a lengthy on-stage show, but in the 1986 movie ‘One More Saturday Night,’ their appearance was brief.

Sunny Ade’s Synchro Sound briefly appeared in a nightclub scene in this comedy directed by Tom Davis and Al Franken.

The song ‘Maajo’ added an energetic Afrobeat feel, showing people dancing and enjoying the music in the club.

Notably, Sunny Ade wasn’t shown on screen, creating uncertainty about whether he was there but not filmed or absent.

In this movie, King Sunny Ade’s role was limited to his music, with no on-screen performance or speaking role.

Viewers who don’t know his music might have missed his contribution to the film.

Breathless

Similarly, his song ‘365 Is My Number/The Message’ brought lively energy to a thrilling chase scene in the Richard Gere film.

In the 1983 movie ‘Breathless’, King Sunny Ade had a minimal role compared to his parts in ‘O.C. and Stiggs’ and ‘One More Saturday Night.’

The track ‘365 Is My Number/The Message’ played quietly in the background, adding suspense and excitement to the chase.

The focus wasn’t specifically on the music itself, so only those who knew Sunny Ade’s music might have recognised it.

Although it’s nice to mention that King Sunny Ade was part of the film through his music—viewers who aren’t familiar with it might easily miss it.

