Nigerian Juju musician Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members have shared their ordeal after regaining freedom from kidnappers.

The musician and his band were abducted on 17 December 2023 after a show in Kogi State.

In a recent interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the musicians, all 13 of them, recounted their six-day ordeal in the kidnappers’ custody.

The band leader, Adebukoye Omooba, stated that they were kidnapped while returning from a funeral event in Itakete-Isao, Kogi State.

Mr Omooba mentioned that they attended the funeral on Thursday, finished performing around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and chose to head back to Abuja before they were abducted.

He explained that the kidnappers initially asked for a N10 million ransom per person, but after numerous pleas, they settled for N7 million.

He said the kidnapper’s boss wanted him to identify three members that he could kill if the ransom was late.

He added that he found it difficult— he volunteered to take the punishment instead, letting the other members go.

He explained that if he followed through, the families would inquire about the missing members, and he would have a difficult life forever.

He said, “When I told their leader I can’t point at anyone, he shook his head, stood up, and left. I don’t know if God used him or if he was touched by what I said.”

Omooba De Jombo Beats mentioned that the six days spent in the kidnappers’ custody felt like six years. He explained that when the ransom was ready, there was no cash to pay due to a scarcity of naira during the festive period.

This led to negotiating with their leader to accept dollars, which was initially agreed upon, but later, he insisted on collecting cash in naira.

He said after the sixth day, the kidnappers opened the road and granted them freedom.

Mr Omooba said, “While we were trying to escape the bush, we entered a small village where we were given Garri and water.”

He said because of the experience, they have decided not to accept an invitation to sing in any city that does not have an airport.

Our experience

Each member of Jombo Beats recounted their six-day ordeal in the kidnappers’ custody.

The guitarist, Tope Famakinwa, said they survived on leaves during those six days.

Mr Famakinwa emphasised that they had no choice but to resort to eating leaves due to the absence of food and water.

“We walked for four hours, and those bringing the money said they couldn’t make it again. This angered their boss, and on that day, we thought it was over for us,” Mr Famakinwa recounted.

Similarly, the talking drummer, Sunday Olaleye, revealed that they also drank urine to survive.

“The day I knew that death was near was when we wanted to leave because none of us could stand up or walk 15 minutes again. The water we drank to gain strength on the first day and the money they said they were bringing had run out,” he added.

The backup singer, Olajoto Ileriayo, said he felt like he had lost his head when asked to go to the restroom.

“One person in the group pulled out a cutlass, and I thought they might harm me. My bandmembers apologised on my behalf, and thankfully, the person with the cutlass forgave us. He asked us not to request bathroom breaks again.”

On 17 December 2023, Adeyinka Adeboye, also known as Boyebest, announced on his Instagram account that Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band were kidnapped.

Mr Adeboye stated that the kidnappers asked for N10 million ransom for each person.

