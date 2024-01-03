It’s been 111 days since the unexpected and tragic death of Nigerian musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad. Today, he would have been 28.

Nigerians are celebrating the talented young singer whose songs have made more waves in his death than in his lifetime.

Mohbad died on 13 September 2023, and less than 24 hours after his tragic passing, his father buried him in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The viral news of Mohbad’s death was a shocker. At first, many were in disbelief, not until the singer was buried the following day.

Mohbad is survived by his father, Joseph Aloba, his wife, Wunmi, his son, Liam and his mother, Abosede Aloba, who soon began to make the news constantly following controversies that spurred up after the late singer’s death.

Joseph, Mohbad’s father, who has been in the news for the wrong reasons, is set to release a tribute album in Mohabd’s memory. The album is titled “Itunu,” meaning “Comfort” in English.

Mr Aloba, like his late son, is a musician; however, not many know that Mohbad was once a backup singer in his dad’s music band.

Short-lived yet Impactful career

Many may not know that the singer’s stage name ‘Mohbad’ was a coinage from two words, ‘Moh’ ( I am) and ‘Bad’, ” (Bright and destined), which he adopted alongside his moniker, Imole.

Mohbad grew up on the streets of Oke-Iletu, Ikorodu, Lagos State. The singer’s academic prowess matched his musical spontaneity. He commenced his education at Upper Hand Nursery and Primary School in Sasa, Lagos State.

After primary school, he continued his studies at Starey School in Lagos, and then he went to the National Diploma in Accounting; Mohbad spent two years at Esa-Oke Polytechnic in Osun State, showcasing his commitment to both his education and his musical aspirations.

Mohbad’s foray into the music was marked by the release of his debut album, ‘Light EP’, which followed his 2020 hit song ‘Ponmo’.

Mohbad’s musical legacy was defined by chart-topping singles like ‘Ponmo,’ ‘Feel Good,’ and ‘KPK (Ko Por Ke)’ with Rexxie. His 2022 release, ‘Peace,’ produced by Rexxie, reached milestones by securing positions on the TurnTable charts.

However, in 2023, as his career was poised for further heights following the release of ‘Ask About Me,’ ‘Ronaldo,’ and numerous collaborations, Mohbad’s journey was tragically cut short with his untimely demise in September.

NDLEA arrest controversy

Before his death, in February 2022, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Mohbad, Zinoleesky and four other people following their possession of illegal substances like MDMA and cannabis at their home in Lekki, Lagos.

Some viral videos on social media showed NDLEA operatives breaking into the musicians’ home in the Lekki district of Lagos State.

They were later released.

Naira Marley

After two years, Mohbad announced his departure from Marlian Records. On 5 October 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence.

After the fight with his boss, Mohbad launched his record label called “Imolenization” in November 2022.

Mohbad is best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie. He was nominated three times for The Headies Awards 2022.

However, Bella Shmurda revealed in January that Mohbad had attempted suicide due to issues with his record label.

The revelation came during an interview with Chude Jidenowo, where Bella Shmurda detailed preventing Mohbad from jumping from a window.

Death controversies

Mohbad’s sudden death stirred a nationwide conversation.

After his burial, Mohabad’s death soon became a celebrity affair, with celebrities like Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dike, Toyin Abraham, Lizzy Jay, and Soso Soberekon demanding justice for the deceased artist.

Allegations surfaced, linking Mohbad’s demise to bullying and assault, leading to nationwide protests and calls for justice.

Responding to the public outcry, Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa initiated a 12-man investigation, exhuming Mohbad’s body for an autopsy on 21 September.

To bolster this effort, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sought collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure a thorough pursuit of justice.

Findings

Following the police investigations, several discoveries were made, including professional negligence in medication administration by Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse.

Also, the police investigation revealed that Mohbad’s untimely death unfolded after a heated altercation with his friend Ibrahim Oluwatosin at an Ikorodu concert, which resulted in an injury to Mohbad’s hand.

Upon her arrival, Ms Ogedengbe administered various injections to Mohbad, triggering adverse reactions, vomiting, and convulsions. Despite efforts to save him, Mohbad was pronounced dead upon reaching Cura-Med Hospital, and later Perez Hospital affirmed his demise.

Ms Ogedengbe’s unauthorised actions and medical negligence, compounded by her lack of proper qualifications, are believed to have played a significant role in Mohbad’s tragic fate.

Prime Boy, Mohbad’s childhood friend, was declared wanted by the police but eventually turned himself in.

He revealed in an interview that his altercation with Mohbad was due to a quarrel between him and Mohbad’s wife, disputing the police’s portrayal of events.

Additionally, allegations surfaced that Naira Marley and Sam Larry, along with their gangs, had bullied and assaulted Mohbad in the past, stemming from disputes over a record label contract.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry denied complicity in Mohbad’s death, citing their absence during the critical period.

However, electronic evidence suggests their involvement in cyberbullying, threats to life, and assaults against Mohbad in prior incidents.

The court remanded Naira Marley and others for conspiracy and suspected murder but later granted Naira Marley and Sam Larry bail.

Further investigations, including an autopsy and toxicology examination, are pending, with the results expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s tragic demise.

Recent developments

Speaking about the delay in Mohbad’s death probe, the police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, told PUNCH Newspaper that the investigation is delayed because the police have not received the results of the autopsy and toxicology from the pathologist.

This is after Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana had written the Lagos state commissioner of police following alleged death threats against the late singer’s wife and son.

Mr Falana, in the letter, which was dated 28 December 2023, urged the police to intensify investigations.

Posthumous fame

When a musician dies, it is a norm that fans, music enthusiasts or curious people will reflect on the deceased singer’s life and work, leading to a visible surge in their music streams.

This was no different with Mohbad; even so, the controversies around Mohbad’s death made Nigerians more interested in the singer, with Naira Marley and Sam Larry being at the centre of the allegations.

Within a week of his passing, Mohbad surpassed renowned international artists such as Nicki Minaj, Eminem, 21 Savage, Lady Gaga, and Chris Brown to become the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world.

The Global Digital Artist Ranking, based on the overall performance of songs on significant platforms like iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify, placed Mohbad’s tracks, including ‘Peace,’ ‘Feel Good,’ and ‘Ask About Me,’ at number 1 on Spotify Nigeria and leading on other streaming platforms like Shazam, YouTube, iTunes, and Apple Music.

TurnTable Charts reported a 702 per cent increase in Mohbad’s music streams since his untimely demise. This made Mohbad a superstar, even in death.

