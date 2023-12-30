Former United States President Barack Obama has once again curated a diverse and global music playlist for his favourite tunes in 2023.

This year’s selection, released via his X handle, featured prominent Nigerian music stars such as Davido, Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, and Olamide.

It is the second time Nigerian singers will make Mr Obama’s list in 2023; Nigerian musicians Arya Star and Burna Boy’s songs made his Summer playlists in July.

The previous year, four chart-topping Nigerian musicians, Tems, Burna Boy, Buju, and Pheelz, made Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist.

In 2019, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ and Rema’s ‘Iron Man’ made Obama’s summer playlist and favourite music of 2019 list.

A year later, Burna Boy’s hit, ‘My Money, My Baby’, made former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist.

Burna Boy was the only Nigerian artiste on the list.

Among the notable entries on Obama’s playlist is Davido’s 2023 single “Unavailable,” a collaboration with Musa Keys. Asake’s “Amapiano,” featuring Olamide, also secured a spot on the list.

Burna Boy’s track “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” featuring 21 Savage, and Tems’ “Me & U” are additional Nigerian contributions to the compilation.

This recognition from Obama marks a consistent trend, as Nigerian musicians were previously featured in his 2022 year-end playlist.

The acknowledgement from Obama comes amidst a significant year for Nigerian musicians, as evidenced by their nominations for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

In November, Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr were named on the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, further solidifying their international acclaim.

This recurring inclusion in Obama’s musical preferences and Grammy recognition reflects Nigerian artists’ continued success and influence on the global stage, making 2023 a notable year for the country’s vibrant music scene.

The List

In addition to Nigerian music stars in the list, some notable entries include Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cobra,” Tyla’s “Water,” Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine,” and Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama.”

Others are “TQG” by Karol G and Shakira, the soulful “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, the dynamic collaboration “Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee, and the powerful “America Has a Problem” by Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar.

“TQG” by Karol G and Shakira

“I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee

“Since I Have a Lover” by 6LACK

“Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Joiner” by Blondshell

“Midnight Gospel” by Alé Araya feat. Joseph Chilliams

“America Has a Problem” by Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Water” by Tyla

“The Returner” by Allison Russell

“Unavailable” by Davido feat. Musa Keys

“My Love Mine All Mine” by Mitski

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Vampire Empire” by Big Thief

“Younger & Dumber” by Indigo De Souza

“Toxic Trait” by Stormzy feat. Fredo

“Where You Are” by John Summit and Hayla

“La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

“Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“WY@” Brent Faiyaz

“Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban

“Drink the River” by Gabe Lee

“Road To Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste

“Me & U” by Tems

