Five years after his eclectic ‘Soundman Vol. 1’ EP was released, Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, dropped its long-awaited sophomore on Friday.

The Lagos-born artiste wowed music lovers with the four-track EP, showcasing his musical prowess and artistic evolution. The EP features collaborations with Wande Coal and Zlatan Ibile, who lived up to the pre-release hype and the fans’ expectations.

These collaborations add a rich diversity to the four tracks, with each song contributing uniquely to the overall experience. Wande Coal, a regular collaborator with Wizkid and the versatile Zlatan Ibile, who has had an outstanding year in 2023, bring their distinct flavours to the EP, enhancing its dynamism and diversity.

The production quality of ‘S2 (Soundman Vol. 2)’ is another area where the EP stands out. P. Prime, known for exceptional production skills, is credited with producing three tracks, significantly influencing the EP’s sound. Other talented producers include Olajumoke Olayiwola, Bigfish, and The Elements, contributing to the high-quality production.

Wizkid’s journey in the music industry, marked by successful albums and singles, has established him as a leading figure in the global music scene. This EP marked his consistent production of hits and innovation in the Afrobeats genre, which has earned him a vast following worldwide.

This latest release is not just a collection of songs but a reflection of Wizkid’s artistic growth and influence on the Afrobeats genre.

The EP, available on various streaming platforms, invites listeners to experience the unique blend of rhythms and melodies that define Wizkid’s music.

PREMIUM TIMES delves into the tracks of S2 (Soundman Vol. 2), met with mixed reactions from fans and critics.

Track listing

Ololufe, featuring Wande Coal, kicks things off with a smooth, sultry, afrobeat serenade. The track oozes romanticism, with lyrics expressing deep affection and yearning for a loved one.

The melody is as soft as honey, and the overall vibe perfectly sets the mood on a cosy yuletide night. Fans of classic Wizkid will find much to appreciate here.

In Diamonds, on the other hand, wizkid throws caution to the wind. This exuberant party anthem celebrates wealth, success, and living life to the fullest.

The infectious energy and catchy hooks will move feet, though some listeners might find the lyrics a tad materialistic.

However, there’s no denying the sheer fun of this track, and the message of embracing the good life resonates with a particular carefree spirit even though he lost the listeners for a few seconds due to the embrace of a foreign accent, which might attract people who wouldn’t usually listen to his music.

Energy takes a more inspirational turn, urging listeners to stay positive and motivated. The solid beats and Wizkid’s confident vocals create an instantly uplifting anthemic track. This one’s perfect for those early morning gym sessions or when you need a shot of positivity to kickstart your day.

The EP’s lyrics feel flat and riddled with clichés and repetitive statements. The verses are simple and don’t make listeners think or feel much.

Even though the music sounds powerful, it needs more real meaning to balance things out. The EP is short, making it less memorable. People want more than just catchy music and familiar sounds.

The project is still top-notch; Wizkid sounds excellent, like always, but fails to connect with listeners’ souls, which makes the EP feel boring and easy to forget.

Sound Volume 2 serves as a reminder that staying at the top demands constant creative evolution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

