Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu, has promised to compensate Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa, aka Mayorkun, over the theft of his jewellery in Calabar, the state capital.

Mayorkun disclosed this on his X handle, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, saying the governor assured him that Calabar people remain very hospitable.

The “Certified Loner” crooner announced a N5 million reward for anyone who finds and returns the missing second piece of jewellery.

“Still searching for my pendant. It’s so special to me for many reasons. I have a 5 million naira reward for anyone who finds and returns it,” he said.

Mayorkun appealed to Calabar citizens to help spread the word about the loss of his cherished jewellery, citing its significance for numerous personal reasons.

Reacting to the latest development, singer Iyanya Mbuk, a Calabar-born artiste, known as Iyanya, commended Mr Otu for his decisive leadership in resolving the matter.

He praised the governor for stepping in and personally apologising to Mayorkun, demonstrating strong leadership.

Iyanya assured Mayorkun that such a specific incident would not happen again, promising him a return to Calabar for another show.

He also reassured other artistes scheduled to perform at the ongoing Calabar Carnival, of their safety, security of their belongings, and warm hospitality, emphasising that the city is safe and offers a unique and positive experience for performers.

Iyanya previously revealed the recovery of one of Mayorkun’s stolen jewellery necklaces in Calabar, Cross River State.

Iyanya, through his X handle, announced that an individual returned one of the missing necklaces to The Grand Hotel in Calabar.

To find the missing second piece of jewellery, Iyanya offered a reward of $500 to anyone who returned it.

The reward will be given to the finder at The Grand Hotel in Calabar.

Background

On Monday, Mayorkun in a series of posts on his social media platform expressed strong dissatisfaction and vowed to boycott Calabar, following the theft of his valuable jewellery after performing for fans at the ongoing Calabar Carnival, an annual event held to mark Christmas celebrations.

Mayorkun, who rose to fame after his Davido cover on Twitter, also sent well wishes to fellow artistes who are scheduled to perform at upcoming festivals in Calabar.

Clearly distraught by the incident, Mayorkun wrote, ‘I just want to wake up from this dream— nightmare is a better word.’

