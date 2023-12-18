Nigerian Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats, and his band were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday while returning from an event.

The news, shared by fellow musician, Adeyinka Adeboye, aka Boyebest, on his Instagram account, has sparked widespread concern.

Boyebest claimed the kidnappers are demanding a staggering N10 million ransom for each victim.

The statement read: “May God in His Infinite mercy bring you guys back home in peace in Jesus Name. GOD pls bring these your children back home. This is so so scary God have mercy

“Omobadejumbobeats and his band men were kidnapped on their way to Kogi from Abuja for a performance yesterday, please we need help as the kidnappers are demanding #10m ransom on each person.”

In the comment section of the post, Aysneakey, who identified himself as a brother to one of the victims, confirmed the kidnapping.

He stated that the musician and his band were abducted while returning from an event in Ondo State, along the Obajana/Kabba road.

Describing the incident as disheartening, Aysneakey urged Nigerians to pray for their safe release.

He wrote: “They are our brothers. We are based in Abuja. They are on their way coming back from a function in Ondo. It happened along Obajana/Kabba road. In fact that road is now like a den for kidnappers and the suspicious thing is there are lots of police checkpoints in which Pls pray for them. It’s so disheartening.”

