Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Alade, has unveiled her latest music project., the ‘Mamapiano – EP,’ featuring a four-track exploration into the realm of Amapiano.

Alade said the EP, released earlier today, represents her unique take on the widely embraced Amapiano genre.

She added that ‘Mamapiano –EP’ is the definitive soundtrack shaping the mood not only for the remaining part of the year but also extending its influence into 2024.

Furthermore, the songstress said the four tracks are infused with captivating rhythms and melodies, making them suitable companions for listeners across various occasions.

Alade, who gained fame with her 2014 hit single “Johnny,” 2014, said she concluded her 2023 extensive 40-country tour across the USA and Europe by gifting fans the ‘Mamapiano–EP’ playlist, believing that the musical offering would seamlessly set the perfect mood for listeners—ensure a continuous and enjoyable experience.

The tracks

The track, ‘Amazing Grace,’ resonates with gospel inspiration as the singer expresses gratitude to God for His grace, love, and protection throughout the entire tour.

In the upbeat track ‘EFCC,’ ideal for setting the party mood, Alade raises questions about the intrusion of agencies like EFCC or SSS into her home or scrutiny of her phone.

Adding an extra layer of swagger and charisma, the track infuses fresh and lively energy into the already dynamic ‘Mamapiano.’

In “Get Up,” Yemi Alade blends a rich mix of genres, including Afrobeat, Dance, Amapiano, Hip Hop, and Pop, showcasing her unmistakable Michael Jackson flair.

In the lively track “Ogini,” Alade shares the vibrant details of a night spent celebrating her birthday with close friends.

She will perform all four tracks from the Mamapiano –EP at her Night of Queen concert on 17 December at the Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels And Suites.

Alade achieved recognition in 2023, clinching the Best Music Video Award for her song ‘Baddie’ at the inaugural Trace Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Throughout 2023, she has been consistently gracing fans’ ears with a rich array of musical treats. From the dynamic collaboration ‘Pounds & Dollars’ featuring Phyno to the soulful duet ‘My Man’ alongside Rudeboy, and the energetic synergy of ‘Oh My Gawd’ with PsychoYP—her repertoire also extends to the captivating ‘Tell Me Something’ with Omah Lay, along with the heartfelt melodies of ‘Fear Love’ and ‘Bright Future’ featuring Mr Vegas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

