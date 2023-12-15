Marvin Records artist, Crayon, recently gave insights into his latest album, “Trench to Triumph,” during a conversation with Glitch Africa.

In the interview, Crayon recounted his humble beginnings, revealing that he lived in a cramped apartment with nine people. At the same time, his mother sold fruits at Iyana Iba, in Lagos for nearly two decades.

He said he was grateful for the success of his album and his journey from poverty (the trenches) to triumph.

“Trench to triumph is my story. It is my reality. It is my substance. It is everything I am today. From where I came from. Being born in Orílẹ̀. Stayed in a face-to-face apartment with like nine people in a room.

“My mum used to sell fruit at Iyana Iba for 19 straight years. With the same spot. With the small kiosk.

“So it is my reality. It is my substance. It is everything to me.

“Right now, I am in my triumphant era. I am happy about life. Life is going good. Everything is amazing. Album is doing amazingly well. I come out as a calvary kid.

“As you can see, I have a tattoo on my skin, calvary kid. I am a church boy. From me coming from Ojo, from the trenches to me being signed to Mavin,” he said.

Background

Impressed by Crayon’s unique style, popular music executive, Don Jazzy, signed him to Mavin Records in 2019.

This move marked a significant milestone in Crayon’s career, providing him a platform to share his music with a wider audience.

“So Fine,” one of Crayon’s notable hit singles from his debut EP “Cray Cray,” received positive reviews for its captivating melody, catchy lyrics, and Crayon’s smooth vocal delivery.

The song is characterised by a fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary R&B elements, showcasing Crayon’s versatility as an artist.

Trench to Triumph Album

Crayon’s “Trench to Triumph” album was released on 21 July and features 13 tracks, including ‘Trench Kid,’ ‘Calvary Kid,’ ‘Ngozi,’ ‘Belle Full,’ ‘Super Woman,’ and others.

The album showcases collaborations with artists like Oxlade, Ayra Starr, and the Yaba Buluku Boyz, adding layers of depth to his musical narrative.

“Trench to Triumph” has received positive reviews from fans and critics.

