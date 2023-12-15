Nigerian singer and songwriter Chike Osebuka, best known as Chike, has released a new single titled, ‘Egwu.’

Announcing the release of the single on Thursday, Chike wrote on his Instagram, “I know you have been waiting for this for a while ’cause I have seen you ask about it continuously… I made a ton of music with a great guy, and I’m happy I can share the first one with the world.”

The release was one of the final collaborations recorded by Mohbad before his untimely death.

‘Egwu’, just like other songs, proves the talent that Mohbad embodied. Even posthumously, his artistry resonates, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry.

‘Egwu’ was released on Friday.

The track seamlessly blends talents from both the South-east and South-west regions of Nigeria, creating a melodic bridge that harmoniously connects diverse influences. Mohbad’s distinct vocals captivate from the start, laying the foundation with unique timbre and style.

Chike, with his enchanting vocals, skillfully picks up the thread, weaving his melodic magic into the composition.

What stands out in ‘Egwu’ is the synergy between Mohbad and Chike. The single showcases a profound understanding of their roles and elevates the listening experience.

READ ALSO:

Their performances complement each other with finesse, resulting in a harmonious masterpiece.

Mohbad, who sadly passed away on 12 September aged 27, has posthumously experienced a surge in fame beyond expectations.

Recently honoured with the Supreme African Street-Hop Artiste of the Year and Supreme African Song of the Year (for ‘Beast and Peace’) at the Ghanaian Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, Mohbad’s posthumous influence continues to grow.

His presence is felt on various streaming platforms across Nigeria, dominating charts with singles like ‘Peace,’ ‘Feel Good,’ ‘Ask About Me,’ and ‘Beast and Peace.’

Mohbad’s breakthrough came in 2019 with the release of ‘Balan Zia Gar,’ a hit single that showcased his lyrical prowess, unique flow, and ability to connect with listeners on a deeper level, propelling him into the limelight and building a dedicated fanbase.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

