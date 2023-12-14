Eight Nigerian artistes have earned nominations for the forthcoming MOBO Awards, an annual celebration recognising excellence in “music of black origin” in the UK.

MOBO’s Thursday announcement revealed that Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and Wizkid are all contenders in the Best African Music Act category.

Additionally, Nigerian gospel singer, Samuel Onwubiko, aka Limoblaze, secured a nomination in the Best Gospel Act category.

In the previous year [2022], nine Nigerian artistes received nominations for African Act of the Year, including Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Omah Lay, and Fireboy DML.

The 26th edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.

Below is the full list of all the 2023 Nominees:

BEST MALE ACT

Central Cee

Dave

D-block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

BEST FEMALE ACT

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

Pinkpantheress

Raye

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be

J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz – No Thank You

Potter Payper – Real Back In Style

Raye – My 21st Century Blues

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

SONG OF THE YEAR

Central Cee & Dave – ‘Sprinter’

J Hus Feat. Drake – ‘Who Told You’

Jorja Smith – ‘Little Things’

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice – ‘Boys A Liar PT.2’

Raye & 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’

Stormzy – ‘Hide & Seek’

BEST NEWCOMER

Ama Lou

Antslive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Antslive – ‘Number One Candidate’ (Directed By Tom Emmerson)

Enny – ‘No More Naija Men’ (Directed By Otis Dominique)

Jords – ‘Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium’ (Directed By Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’ (Directed By Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ (Directed By Klvdr)

Tion Wayne – ‘Healing’ (Directed By Wowa)

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

BEST GRIME ACT

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

BEST DRILL ACT

Central Cee

Headie One

K-trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Teezandos

Unknown T

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT (US)

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

Sza

Victoria Monet

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM

Adjani Salmon As Kwabena – Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Déja J. Bowens As Vita – Champion

Idris Elba As Sam – Hijack

India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega As Fontaine – They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch As Izogie – The Woman King

Letitia Wright As Shuri – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco – Champion

Vivian Oparah As Yas – Rye Lane

BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY

Alison Hammond

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed Podcast

Remi Burgz

Shxtsngigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT

Adekunle Gold (NIGERIA)

Asake (NIGERIA)

Ayra Starr (NIGERIA)

Burna Boy (NIGERIA)

Davido (NIGERIA)

Libianca (CAMEROON)

Rema (NIGERIA)

Tyla (SOUTH AFRICA)

Uncle Waffles (ESWATINI)

Wizkid (NIGERIA)

BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

BEST JAZZ ACT

Blue Lab Beats (UK)

CKTRL (UK)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Masego (US)

Reuben James (UK)

Yazmin Lacey (UK)

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT

With Marshall

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT

Aluna

NIA Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

TSHA

BEST PRODUCER

Inflo

Kyle Evans

M1onthebeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Annatoria (UK)

Calledout Music (UK)

Guvna B (UK)

Limoblaze (NIGERIA)

Tofunmi Adorna (UK)

Triple O (UK)

