Eight Nigerian artistes have earned nominations for the forthcoming MOBO Awards, an annual celebration recognising excellence in “music of black origin” in the UK.
MOBO’s Thursday announcement revealed that Adekunle Gold, Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and Wizkid are all contenders in the Best African Music Act category.
Additionally, Nigerian gospel singer, Samuel Onwubiko, aka Limoblaze, secured a nomination in the Best Gospel Act category.
In the previous year [2022], nine Nigerian artistes received nominations for African Act of the Year, including Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold, Tems, Asake, Rema, Oxlade, Omah Lay, and Fireboy DML.
The 26th edition of the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on 7 February 2024.
Below is the full list of all the 2023 Nominees:
BEST MALE ACT
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-block Europe
- J Hus
- Nines
- Stormzy
BEST FEMALE ACT
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- Pinkpantheress
- Raye
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
- J Hus – Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Potter Payper – Real Back In Style
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues
- Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Central Cee & Dave – ‘Sprinter’
- J Hus Feat. Drake – ‘Who Told You’
- Jorja Smith – ‘Little Things’
- Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice – ‘Boys A Liar PT.2’
- Raye & 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’
- Stormzy – ‘Hide & Seek’
BEST NEWCOMER
- Ama Lou
- Antslive
- Debbie
- Jayo
- Nippa
- No Guidnce
- Rimzee
- Strandz
- Tamera
- Tunde
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Antslive – ‘Number One Candidate’ (Directed By Tom Emmerson)
- Enny – ‘No More Naija Men’ (Directed By Otis Dominique)
- Jords – ‘Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium’ (Directed By Renee Maria Osubu)
- Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’ (Directed By Dave Meyers)
- Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ (Directed By Klvdr)
- Tion Wayne – ‘Healing’ (Directed By Wowa)
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
- Bellah
- Jaz Karis
- Mahalia
- Ragz Originale
- Sampha
- Sault
BEST HIP HOP ACT
- Avelino
- Clavish
- Digga D
- Enny
- Fredo
- Giggs
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Nines
- Potter Payper
BEST GRIME ACT
- Bugzy Malone
- Duppy
- Flowdan
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
- P Money
BEST DRILL ACT
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- K-trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- Teezandos
- Unknown T
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT (US)
- governmentDoja Cat
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
- Sza
- Victoria Monet
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TV SHOW/FILM
- governmentAdjani Salmon As Kwabena – Dreaming Whilst Black
- Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall
- Déja J. Bowens As Vita – Champion
- Idris Elba As Sam – Hijack
- India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- John Boyega As Fontaine – They Cloned Tyrone
- Lashana Lynch As Izogie – The Woman King
- Letitia Wright As Shuri – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco – Champion
- Vivian Oparah As Yas – Rye Lane
BEST MEDIA PERSONALITY
- Alison Hammond
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Maya Jama
- Pressed Podcast
- Remi Burgz
- Shxtsngigs
- Specs Gonzalez
- Zeze Millz
BEST AFRICAN MUSIC ACT
- Adekunle Gold (NIGERIA)
- Asake (NIGERIA)
- Ayra Starr (NIGERIA)
- Burna Boy (NIGERIA)
- Davido (NIGERIA)
- Libianca (CAMEROON)
- Rema (NIGERIA)
- Tyla (SOUTH AFRICA)
- Uncle Waffles (ESWATINI)
- Wizkid (NIGERIA)
BEST CARIBBEAN MUSIC ACT
- Byron Messia
- Destra
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Valiant
BEST JAZZ ACT
- Blue Lab Beats (UK)
- CKTRL (UK)
- Ezra Collective (UK)
- Masego (US)
- Reuben James (UK)
- Yazmin Lacey (UK)
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ACT
- With Marshall
- Alt Blk Era
- Arlo Parks
- Deijuvhs
- Kid Bookie
- Skindred
- Young Fathers
BEST ELECTRONIC/DANCE ACT
- Aluna
- NIA Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- TSHA
BEST PRODUCER
- Inflo
- Kyle Evans
- M1onthebeat
- P2J
- Steel Banglez
- TSB
BEST GOSPEL ACT
- Annatoria (UK)
- Calledout Music (UK)
- Guvna B (UK)
- Limoblaze (NIGERIA)
- Tofunmi Adorna (UK)
- Triple O (UK)
