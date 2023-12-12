Nigerian music star, Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, on Monday surprised music enthusiasts with the release of two anticipated upbeat tempo songs titled ‘Twe Twe’ and ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’.

Following the success of his critically acclaimed album ‘Maverick’, Kizz Daniel showcases his versatility and innovative approach to music, blending traditional Nupe tribe influences with contemporary sounds.

‘Twe Twe’, a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity, is a vibrant and energetic track that draws inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Nupe tribe in Nigeria.

The singer seamlessly weaves traditional Nupe sounds into the fabric of this infectious anthem, creating a sonic experience that is both authentic and exhilarating.

Produced by a powerhouse trio of Ayzed, Killertunes, and Blaise Beats, the singer describes ‘Twe Twe’ as a cultural celebration that transcends boundaries.

READ ALSO:

“With pulsating rhythms and dynamic instrumentation, the track is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music scene, showcasing Kizz Daniel’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries,” the singer noted in a statement.

On the flip side, Kizz Daniel’s second single, ‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ delves into the modern complexities of relationships in a fast-paced world.

Produced by P Prime, the track explores the theme of individuals navigating their lives with the perpetual hustle, leaving little time for romantic entanglements.

‘Too Busy to Be Bae’ is a reflective and relatable take on the challenges of finding love amidst the chaos of a hectic lifestyle.

Daniel’s signature vocals, combined with P Prime’s production, create a compelling narrative, which the singer says will resonate with listeners across diverse demographics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

