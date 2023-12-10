Nigerian Afropop singer, Yemi Aládé, said she ís thrilled by the opportunity to record the African Cup of Nations 2024 theme song alongside some of Africa’s biggest musicians.

The 34-year-old Nigerian singer, who began her career in 2009, collaborated with some of the continent’s eminent musical talents, including the iconic Ivorian group Magic System and Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan, to create the AFCON 2024 Anthem.

The anthem, titled ‘Akwaba,’ meaning ‘welcome’ in Baoule, was produced by French maestro Dany Synthe, and its accompanying video was released under Universal Music Africa.

Yemi Alade made this known in a recent interview with journalists. She said it was an honour to represent Africa and foster healthy competition in a sport cherished globally.

Reflecting on the significance of being part of the official AFCON anthem, she said sharing the creative space with African music royalties was a dream come true.

Looking ahead, the ‘Johnny’ Croner said she was optimistic about the ability of African footballers to captivate the interest of world football during the competition.

She said, “ Honestly, it’s an honour to represent my continent and encourage healthy competition in a sport loved globally. It’s a dream come true for me to have created the official anthem for AFCON alongside African music royalties.”

“I believe that the whole world will be watching their favourite countries at the AFCON supporting their national team. “I also believe that this platform will be the springboard for many players’ careers. I wish them the best and honestly can’t wait for female championships around the world to get the accolades they deserve. I believe it will happen very soon so, let’s all be part of history in the making, get involved everyone! Let’s support African football and travel to Ivory Coast to witness the games or just watch on your TV screen. Stay informed!.”

She also urged everyone to become part of the event and throw their support behind it.

Speaking about her remarkable year in 2023, which culminated in Grammy nominations, and a successful ‘African Baddie’ tour across 40 countries in Europe and the USA, she said she still has more to offer in 2024.

She teased with ‘Mamapiano’ as a year-end treat and hinted at collaborations and new music projects on the horizon.

As the 34th edition of Africa’s premier football competition approaches, scheduled to take place from 13 January to 11 February in Ivory Coast, Yemi Alade, often referred to as ‘Mama Africa,’ is poised to grace the opening and closing ceremonies.

She gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009. Since then, she has released two studio albums and won multiple awards and has collaborated with several other music artists. She then signed with Effyzzie Music Group and released her debut single "Johnny" in 2013.

