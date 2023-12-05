Weeks after announcing he was alive contrary to a statement by his management saying he was dead, Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimenji, known as Oladips, said he has returned home.

In a series of Instagram posts, Oladips recounted the incidents leading to the fake announcement of his death. He said he was grateful for his well-being and newfound strength.

He shared the story of being hurriedly taken from his residence after an alleged illness and said he was grateful to God as he returned in good health.

The Lalakukulala crooner acknowledged the curiosity surrounding his absence and announcement that he was dead, assuring his followers that he would soon reveal his side of the story.

The former Edge Records artiste said he doesn’t owe those quick to judge him for faking his death an explanation. He, however, said he was willing to share his version of the incident for the sake of those impacted by the situation.

It’s deeper than what the public thinks they know

The Ogun-State-born artiste emphasised that recent events run deeper than public perceptions, saying he is grappling with recent occurrences.

He said his health issue began from an in-house fumigation.

He suggested that he was ready to get back to the studio and announced his search for professionals in artiste management, PR, and brand management, A&R, and producers, along with sponsors eager to collaborate with him.

Horrible experience with ex-manager

Reflecting on the challenges he faced since leaving his former record label, the artiste said he hired a manager named “Seun SP,” entrusting him with responsibilities such as handling bookings and show dates, only to later uncover that the manager was collecting money without informing him.

“The manager collected money from artistes wanting to collaborate with me without informing me. I only found out when someone informed me about my scheduled performance in the United Kingdom for his show,” he said.

Oladips was dead for three days– PA

Opeyemi Abdulrasheed, the personal assistant of Oladips, addressed and dispelled rumours surrounding the singer’s alleged death.

Abdulrasheed clarified that the rapper had been presumed dead for three days before coming back to life. And has since been with his family.

In an interview with The Punch on Monday, Abdulrasheed revealed that the manager, whose identity remains undisclosed, spreading the false death rumour had been dismissed by the music organisation.

About Oladips death

On 14 November, the unfortunate news of the passing of the ‘Chache’ crooner emerged online, marking the end of a two-year battle with illness.

In an official statement from the singer’s management, he peacefully departed at 10:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The family, in their grief, requested privacy during this difficult time.

The statement disclosed that Oladips’ remains were with his family, and the specific cause of his death was not publicly disclosed.

In a surprising turn of events, just a week after his demise, his eagerly awaited album, “Superhero Adugbo,” was posthumously released by his management sparking rumour that the artiste faked his death to get people to stream his death to gain large streaming numbers.

