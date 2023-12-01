Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour has released his eighth album, titled ‘African Royalty’.

The 12-track album, African Royalty, was released on 1 December 2023, and it showcases the richness of the Igbo culture.

The 40-year-old Anambra State-born artiste started his career as a drummer. His eighth album comes after he released a single titled ‘Big Baller’on 24 November 2023.

‘Africa Royalty’

Flavour’s recent album ‘Africa Royalty’ is a harmonious blend of traditional beats, contemporary influences, and evocative chants.

The album boasts of tracks like “Big Baller,” “Woman King,” “Her Excellency,” and “Fall In Love”.

African Royalty album features other musicians like Cavemen, Nwunye Odogwu, Ejky Nwamba, and Efya.

Following the success of his single, “Game Changer,” which amassed 5.3 million streams on Spotify and garnered over 18 million views on YouTube, Flavour’s track record continues to leave an indelible mark.

Last year, his single “My Sweetie” was viewed 6.6 million on YouTube, while his 2021 sensation, “Levels,” achieved over 4 million streams on Spotify and 24 million views on YouTube.

With a career spanning more than a decade, Flavour has consistently delivered internationally acclaimed chart-toppers, and African Royalty is poised to join the ranks of his illustrious portfolio.

AFRICAN ROYALTY TRACKLISTING

• Woman King

• Big Baller

• Osiso Osiso (ft Cavemen)

• Her Excellency ( ft Nwunye Odogwu)

• Game Changer

• African Dream

• Daberechi

• Fearless (Ejky Nwamba)

• Showoff

• Lions Den

• Fall In Love (ft Efya)

• Levels Pro Max

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

