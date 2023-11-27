Afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has contested the N2.3 billion breach of contract lawsuit brought against him and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, by Brownhill Investments Company Limited and its Chairman, Amaju Pinnick.

Mr Pinnick, a former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), initiated the N2.3 billion legal action in the High Court of Delta State, Effurun, accusing Davido of violating a contract.

The lawsuit followed an altercation between the artist and Mr Pinnick in October after the musician failed to show up for an event he was paid to perform in Warri, Delta State.

Mr Pinnick claimed that Davido did not show up for the event after being paid US$94,500 (equivalent to N70 million).

Mr Pinnick also claimed that he incurred an extra costs of $18,000 to secure a chartered private jet for Davido and his team.

However, Davido, through his counsels led by Norrison Quakers, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), raised a preliminary objection, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Davido’s legal team argued that the case pertains to debt recovery and contended that the claimant should have issued a demand letter before resorting to legal action.

Davido’s legal team also disclaimed any association with Sosoberokon, the agent who allegedly arranged the deal, stating that Sosoberokon is not his agent and does not negotiate performance contracts on his behalf.

While admitting receipt of the $94,500, Davido maintained that the payment was solely for the promotion of the show.

In a related case involving criminal defamation, Davido’s legal team questioned the court’s jurisdiction to hear the matter.

His team argued that the alleged defamatory statements were made online and the claimant failed to demonstrate that these statements were downloaded and viewed in Delta State, necessary for the court’s jurisdiction.

The court has fixed 14 December 3 to rule on the preliminary objections raised by Davido’s legal team.

Meanwhile, in a related defamation case against Israel Afeare, an employee of Davido, no defence has been filed and the court has granted an injunction restraining Mr Afeare from making any defamatory statements against Mr Pinnick.

