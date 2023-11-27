Fast-rising singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Attih Soul (real name Attih Ekpeyong), has released his debut album, “Shades of Emotions.”

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Spain-based Nigerian singer described the 11-song album as dynamic and eclectic.

The album has songs with different moods, from melancholy to groovy, soulful, upbeat, and bluesy.

He said: ‘‘Songs on this album seek to express different emotions: sadness, happiness, motivation, regret, love, seclusion, reason, imagination, optimism, and I wrote all the songs on the album.”

However, he collaborated with different producers like Jeff Santana, Marcos Bolanos, and Dani Campos and recorded the album in several studios like Sol de Sants, RoomTo, Cooker and Sulam.

Some songs tell stories about his personal experience, and some are based on his observations from occurrences around him.

On his inspiration, the singer stated that he has always loved to write songs about relatable scenarios and that each song on the album tells a different story and would give the listeners/fans mental pictures of his state of mind at the time of writing.

Additionally, he noted that the album tests his songwriting abilities and that he hopes to have his songs in Hollywood Movies someday.

Attih Soul said his type of music is influenced by acts such as Jacob Banks, Teeks, Neyo, Boyz 2 Men, Ed Sheeran, and Teddy Swims, amongst others. He believes that someday he’ll make music with them.

To commemorate the launch of this album, Attih Soul organised a concert in the famous music auditorium, LaNau in Barcelona, Spain.

Several Spanish musicians like Werio and ‘Sadie’ who performed songs from her new LP, ‘Citylights’, graced the event, which heightened anticipation for the album.

There are plans for a promotional tour and a few videos to promote the album further, Attih Soul said. The album: “Shades of Emotions” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

