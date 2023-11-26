One year after Sammie Okposo‘s death, his legacy lives on in Nigeria and beyond as tributes.

Okposo’s passing on the morning of 25 November 2022 cast the world’s spotlight on Nigeria’s Gospel music industry, where the singer shone brightly.

Friends and family have gathered to remember him.

According to reports, the ‘Welu Welu’ crooner slumped and was promptly rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The late Mr Okposo made his foray into the music industry in the early 2000s. In 2004, he released his first album, ‘Addicted’.

The late singer was famed for featuring multiple gospel acts in his music. He also popularised traditional gospel music.

The late singer was famed for his legacy project, the Sammie Okposo Praise Party (SOPP), which he held for over a decade.

To commemorate his passing, friends and family gathered at Dominion Chapel, Houston, last Saturday for yet another edition of SOPP.

The tribute event, organised by his wife, Ozy Okposo, featured performances by top Gospel acts, including Tim Godfrey, Gabriel Eziashi, Nikki Laoye, Henrisoul, Funke Akinokun, Mike Stuckey, Dare David, Dee Jones, Lihle Adeyemi and many more.

Cherished memories

In remembering the late singer, Mrs Okoposo has recalled the fond memories she shared with her late husband.

The late singer’s widow shared photographs and a montage of memorable outings.

She wrote, “I miss you, I miss us. Your jokes, our dance, your surprises, your singing, especially the very early morning ones, your laughter, your companion(ship), your hugs, your long prayers lol,mmmmm, His grace is sufficient for me. I celebrate you today and always.”

In another post, Mrs Okposo noted that though it’s been a whole year without her husband, she is improving.

“It’s been a whole year without you here, my love. I’m doing better. Family and friends have been amazing, too, and His grace is working for me. I will always celebrate and cherish the memories we made together.

“I celebrate you today and always; I celebrate the gift that you were to me, the world and the body of Christ. Keep resting, my King. Dim oma!, the Legend!, the Maestro!!! I love you, Dim oma 😘 It is well with my soul,” the mother of one added.

Tributes

Meanwhile, some industry colleagues have paid tributes to the late singer.

One of his close friends and confidante, Nikki Laoye, recalled her reaction when she heard about his demise.

“Didn’t make sense then, still doesn’t even one year later, but… In Everything, I give God thanks.

“I thank God for sending me a big brother called Sammie Okposo, the legend, the Music icon who would become my Angel, my mentor, my small Daddy, my inspiration, my backbone, My Brother of life for life,” she wrote.

She also thanked the ‘Oluwa E Tobi’ singer for loving her and always being there for her.

“I am glad that you knew how much I loved you, how much I honoured you. I never stopped telling you. And today, I celebrate your life and legacy again,” Ms Laoye wrote.

The lead pastor at The L.O.G.I.C (Love Of God In Christ) Church, Flourish Peters, also remembered the late embattled singer, thanking God for his life and ministry.

“One year today. It is well. The memory of the righteous is blessed. Keep singing with the Angels because of the assurance and the insurance of the finished work. We know you are with Jesus.

“You believed and received the gospel. You sang about The Gospel. I love you, brother and I miss you so much. However, I rejoice in The Lord knowing where you are,” he wrote.

Sammie Okposo

Born on 30 May 1972, he was the ninth of 10 children and a prince of the royal house of Odueka, Iron Kingdom in Isoko, Delta State.

He was a music producer, psalmist, entertainment consultant and the CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

He officially launched his music production career in 1995 when he joined the Nigerian Movie Industry as a SoundTrack Producer and eventually ventured into music producing.

READ ALSO: Remembering Sammie Okposo on his posthumous 52nd birthday

In 2004, Okposo was invited to perform at the Martin Luther King Day and July 4th Independence Day Celebration, respectively, by the American ambassador to Nigeria.

The famous Nigerian gospel singer was finally laid to rest at a private cemetery in Ikoyi after a church service on 15 December 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

