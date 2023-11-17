If his name weren’t Portable, it probably would have been Wilson Tagbo from Anezi Okoro’s children’s novel, ‘One Week One Trouble’.

When he is not sacking his entire studio staff, he’s having a bout with one or more of his signees.

In November 2022, Portable sacked all his studio workers for making only N7,000 in one month while he was away on a European tour.

Before that, the singer announced that he had sacked his manager, known as Danku, his promoter, and official Disc Jockey, known as DJ Spirit.

On October 31, he signed a new artiste and placed a N100 billion bid on his ex-signee, Young Duu for anti-record label activities.

This time, the controversial singer has terminated the contract of Adeseyan ‘Stelliza’ Oluwatosin, his road manager, over alleged financial misappropriation.

It’s the third time he would be issuing a sack order in less than two years.

Issuing a public disclaimer, Portable said he had parted ways with his road manager.

“Public notice disclaimer to whom it may concern. No, go fall scam Akoi ripping, but God no go shame us,” Portable wrote on his Instagram page.

Financial misappropriation

The letter signed by his legal representatives, Depthfield Solicitors and Associates, said that the artiste had terminated all business relationships between himself, the CEO of Zeh Nation and his Road Manager, Ms Adeseyan Adedoyin Oluwatosin, otherwise known as Stelliza.

The decision, the letter states, comes from Stelliza’s financial misappropriations and unethical industry practices, which pose significant risks to the business interests, global image, and industry reputation of Portable and Zeh Nation.

“The Company has recently become aware of Stelliza’s actions, which demonstrate a lack of transparency, integrity, and respect for ethical business practices. Stelliza’s financial misappropriations have not only breached the trust placed upon her as a Manager but have also jeopardised the financial stability and growth of our Artiste and Zeh Nation.

“Furthermore, the unethical industry practices attributed to Stelliza have the potential to sabotage the efforts, reputation, and goodwill that Portable and Zeh Nation have worked diligently to establish within the industry. In this regard, it is our firm belief that such unethical practices have no place in our business operations,” it states.

Stelliza has been unavailable for comments and has since restricted her Instagram page.

