Weeks after singer Portable placed a N100 billion bid on him, Young Duu is at loggerheads with his new ‘management’.

In October, Young Duu unceremoniously left Portable’s Zeh Nation and pitched his tent with comedian and skit maker Carter Efe.

Although the young singer said he did not sign any deal with Efe, they released a song titled ‘Oyinmo’.

Following his exit from Zeh Nation, Portable accused Young Duu of abdicating his responsibilities as a signee.

In an interview, Portable said he had always advised Young Duu to work hard even as he helped him.

He further asserted that Young Duu had stopped using his studio, and neither does he hang around Zeh Nation’s artistes.

He said, “I have always advised Young Duu that whenever I help him, he needs to go out and hustle. We use the Odogwu Bar for bookings. We use it for meet and greet for high-level guests.”

However, in an Instagram live video, Young Duu alleged that Portable has always planned to sell him off.

He also denied the reports that he had been offered a record deal, noting that he was never signed to Zeh Nation.

The youngster also accused Portable of playing up his good deeds while hiding all the ill-treatment he received from him.

Déjà vu

In what looks like a replay of memory, Young Duu has taken to Instagram, but this time, he calls out his new ‘boss’ Carter Efe.

In an IG live video, Duu accused Efe of performing his song without him in shows.

He said, “Someone has become the owner of my song. You know the battle that I faced in this song. Now, Carter Efe has used the industry brain to collect my music.

“Carter is attending shows with the song. Carter is not an artiste. He is a comedian. He doesn’t want anybody to help me. People will be helping me, Carter will say he is helping me, and I don’t want to cast everything. They are going to show on my behalf.”

He further decried a situation where his former boss did something terrible to him, and Carter Efe is doing the same thing.

He added, “If God gives me something to make it in my life and you want to collect it from me, God will never stop there. Just believe that. So this is why you want me to drop the album for you.”

Oyinmo

Last Wednesday, Young Duu and Carter Efe released ‘Oyinmo’, a nostalgic banger.

Following its release, the song generated a buzz among Nigerian music lovers.

The song, which has garnered almost 700k views, was published on Efe’s YouTube channel.

A religious song of praise, ‘Oyinmo’, fused the Yoruba and Igbo languages and was directed by The Peacock.

Following its release, Carter Efe launched the ‘Oyimo’ Challenge, offering to share $1000 among the top three people.

According to Carter Efe, the #Oyimochallenge for $1000 will be used to know how people are genuinely spiritual when thanking God, as he asserts that the song is a Christian song.

Carter Efe

Although he has yet to respond to the allegation, a video circulating on social media shows Carter Efe performing the song alone in a show.

However, it is not the first time the skitmaker has been accused of song theft.

In 2022, Efe had a run-in with his industry colleague, Berri Tiga, over ownership of ‘Machala.’

Tiga claimed that he helped fund Carter’s record label and expected more respect in return.

Tiga also claimed that ‘Machala’, a song released on 29 July 2022, was originally an ode to music superstar Wizkid Ayo Balogun.

He accused Efe of giving a paltry 5 per cent of the song rights while holding on to 95 per cent.

On the other hand, Carter Efe accused Berri Tiga of seeking public sympathy.

