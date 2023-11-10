Nigerian music lovers are agog as some of their favourite artistes have been nominated for the 66th Recording Academy Awards, also known as the Grammys.

Slated for February, the nominees list for the 2024 Grammys was announced on Friday.

Among the Nigerian artistes who made the cut were Davido, Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Ayra Star.

SZA leads the pack with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers, whose seven nods include a clutch for Boygenius, follows close behind, alongside Victoria Monét and producer Serban Ghenea.

The nominees are…

Burna Boy, a Grammy regular, emerged as the Nigerian singer with the most nominations. He was nominated in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ for his singing, ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage.

Burna Boy (Alone) and Davido (Feel) square off in the same category: the ‘Best Global Music Performance’.

They also meet in the Best African Music Performance category alongside Asake & Olamide (Amapiano) and Ayra Starr (Rush).

Yet again, the duo met in the Best Global Music Album with ‘I Told Them’ (Burna Boy) and ‘Timeless’ (Davido).

Another Nigeria, Blessing Offor, got two nominations for ‘My Tribe’ (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album) and ‘Believe’, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

It is not clear why Tems did not make the nominees list as the song,

‘Lift Me Up’ by Rihanna was nominated for the ‘Best Song Written for Visual Media’.

Tems co-wrote the song with Rihanna, Göransson, and Ryan Coogler.

She also stands to win a Grammy in the ‘Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media’ for her song, ‘No Woman No Cry’ in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Grammy 2024

The 2024 Academy Awards will take place on 4 February 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ withSHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Three new categories made their debut at the 2024 Grammys; ‘Best African Music Performance’, ‘Best Alternative Jazz Album’ and ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’.

The additions are part of a larger set of amendments aimed at making the Grammy Awards process “more fair, transparent and accurate”, according to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.

Full nominees list

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Album of the Year

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

JessieJo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake – Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Snooze

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

SZA – Low

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do

J. Ivy – The Light Inside

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me

Samara Joy – Tight

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Billy Childs – The Winds of Change

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Laufey – Bewitched

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – Buried

Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

