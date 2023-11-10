Nigerian music lovers are agog as some of their favourite artistes have been nominated for the 66th Recording Academy Awards, also known as the Grammys.
Slated for February, the nominees list for the 2024 Grammys was announced on Friday.
Among the Nigerian artistes who made the cut were Davido, Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, and Ayra Star.
SZA leads the pack with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers, whose seven nods include a clutch for Boygenius, follows close behind, alongside Victoria Monét and producer Serban Ghenea.
The nominees are…
Burna Boy, a Grammy regular, emerged as the Nigerian singer with the most nominations. He was nominated in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ for his singing, ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage.
Burna Boy (Alone) and Davido (Feel) square off in the same category: the ‘Best Global Music Performance’.
They also meet in the Best African Music Performance category alongside Asake & Olamide (Amapiano) and Ayra Starr (Rush).
Yet again, the duo met in the Best Global Music Album with ‘I Told Them’ (Burna Boy) and ‘Timeless’ (Davido).
Another Nigeria, Blessing Offor, got two nominations for ‘My Tribe’ (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album) and ‘Believe’, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.
It is not clear why Tems did not make the nominees list as the song,
‘Lift Me Up’ by Rihanna was nominated for the ‘Best Song Written for Visual Media’.
Tems co-wrote the song with Rihanna, Göransson, and Ryan Coogler.
She also stands to win a Grammy in the ‘Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media’ for her song, ‘No Woman No Cry’ in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.
Grammy 2024
The 2024 Academy Awards will take place on 4 February 2024 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
The show will air live on the CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ withSHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).
Three new categories made their debut at the 2024 Grammys; ‘Best African Music Performance’, ‘Best Alternative Jazz Album’ and ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’.
The additions are part of a larger set of amendments aimed at making the Grammy Awards process “more fair, transparent and accurate”, according to Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr.
Full nominees list
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Album of the Year
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
JessieJo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
James Blake – Loading
Romy & Fred Again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded
Best Rock Song
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
ALSO READ: The new Grammy still fails to recognise African music genres, By Yusuf Bangura
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
J. Ivy – The Light Inside
Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Jazz Performance
Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)
Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
Samara Joy – Tight
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Kenny Barron – The Source
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias – Quietude
Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
Laufey – Bewitched
Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
House of Waters – On Becoming
Bob James – Jazz Hands
Julian Lage – The Layers
Ben Wendel – All One
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark – Buried
Chris Stapleton – White Horse
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999