The 2023 Musical Society of Nigeria Festival drew a close at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall on Lagos Island on Sunday.

Under the baton of the esteemed Nigerian orchestra conductor Emeka Nwokedi, the choir filled the air with enchanting melodies from George Handel’s “Messiah.”

The festival also featured a captivating performance by Nigerian-American Soprano singer Francesca Chiejina, who delivered a stunning solo performance and portrayed the angel in Handel’s “Messiah” musical experience.

Ms Chiejina, an alumna of MUSON School of Music, is celebrated as one of the most sought-after sopranos on the global stage.

The festival’s main attraction was the 1741 composition by George Frideric Handel, known as “Messiah,” a three-hour-long classic that enthralled the audience.

George Friedrich Handel’s “Messiah” was first performed in Dublin on 13 April 1742, and it remains one of the most renowned and frequently performed choral works in Western music.

Reflecting on the oratorio, Mr Nwokedi, who conducted the performance, expressed his satisfaction, saying, “It took the choir group three months of hard work, rehearsals, and corrections. I am glad it turned out to be a fantastic concert.”

Highlights

The 2023 MUSON festival spanned nine days, from the 20th to the 29th of October, offering a diverse range of activities.

Besides the grand “Messiah” performance, the festival included staples like the musical brunch, “My Kind of Music,” MUSON Day celebration concert, and the opera “Pagliacci” by Ruggero Leoncavallo.

The festival commenced on 20 October, with the Chevron Festival Drama presenting “Efunsetan Iyalode Ibadan,” a play written by Akinwunmi Sesan, which was also repeated the following day.

The event featured an art exhibition curated by the legendary artist Bruce Onobrakpeya.

The “MUSON Day” celebration on 25th October marked the 40th anniversary of MUSON’s founding.

Another event during the festival, “Music Meets Technology,” themed “Collabo,” brought together tech giants for a panel discussion on the intersection of music and technology.

They explored the impact of technology on music and how aspiring musicians can harness it for music production, thus offering insights on enhancing income and contributing to the nation’s economy.

Another seminar, “My Kind of Music,” showcased distinguished guests Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, Sir Kayode Adeluola, Dupe Kachi, and Sola (Shullzz) Mogaji. The MUSON Brunch and Art exhibition, anchored by the Bruce Onabrakpaye Foundation and Foli Development Limited, added to the festival’s cultural richness.

The TotalEnergies EP featured Michael Volhardt on the cello, Louis Mbanefo on the piano, and other talented artistes.

The MUSON Day Concert celebrated MUSON’s 40th anniversary and brought together students, alums, teachers, and board members, showcasing a rich blend of musical genres. The event also paid homage to Akintola Williams, a founding member of MUSON.

The festival also paid tribute to two centenarians whose legacies were instrumental in MUSON’s existence but who passed away in September 2023.

The renowned MUSON Choir, which has garnered gold medals at international competitions, made waves with its performance in Greece the previous year, captivating a distinguished audience.

