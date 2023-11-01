ifty days have elapsed since Mohbad’s shocking death and first burial, and during this time, a series of significant developments and events have transpired.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the following day.

His death has left fans, colleagues, and the entire entertainment industry searching for answers.

In response to the mysterious circumstances surrounding his demise, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, established a special 13-man investigation team.

Their findings, so far, have proven more astonishing than anyone could have anticipated. The police even went as far as exhuming Mohbad’s body on 21 September for an autopsy. However, the report is still pending.

Following the police investigation, five suspects were identified and detained, including musician AbdulAzeez Adeshina (Naira Marley) and celebrity Samson Balogun (Sam Larry). However, the key suspect, according to the police, was Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse who administered an injection believed to have caused Mohbad’s fatal reactions, which led to his death.

It was revealed that Mohbad received various injections and medications, including Ceftriaxone, Paracetamol, Tetanus Toxoid, Procaine Penicillin, IM Diclofenac ampoules, Tincture Iodine, and needles/syringes after sustaining injuries during a heated altercation with his friend, Prime Boy.

While the investigation is ongoing, many shocking revelations have come to light surrounding Mohbad’s death, and here are some recent updates.

Coroner inquest

On 25 October, Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, testified before the Lagos State Coroner at the Ikorodu Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State.

Mr Aloba told the Lagos state coroner, Adedayo Shotobi, that his son had moved out to support Naira Marley’s music career, but they had reconciled before his tragic passing.

Mr Aloba also expressed concerns about his daughter-in-law’s actions, alleging that she had mixed sleeping pills in Mohbad’s food.

The late singer’s father recounted that he last saw his son just three days before his tragic passing and only saw a photo of his casket. His late son assured him he could resolve his issues with Naira Marley.

Regarding the deceased’s belongings, Mr Aloba revealed that his son’s landed properties were under the control of his mother-in-law. He also claimed that his daughter-in-law had, at times, mixed sleeping pills in his son’s food. According to Mr Aloba, Mohbad had confided in him about property disputes held by his wife and her family.

He expressed concerns about his daughter-in-law’s fidelity, saying, “I don’t trust his wife. My son told me she always put sleeping pills in his noodles and went to another room to sleep with another artiste signed by Naira Marley in the same house.”

Mr Aloba also mentioned that Mohbad had tried to reconcile him with his mother. He concluded by revealing that his son had gifted him a car after their reconciliation.

Meanwhile, Abosede, the mother of the late singer, told the Coroner’s Inquest that her son was shielding her from being killed by former label boss Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry.

According to her, Naira Marley constantly harassed Mohbad. The singer lived in fear, “The last time he travelled for a show after he returned, he mentioned to me that Naira Marley came to attack him. He reported the case to the police, but I don’t know if the police invited Naira Marley,” Ms Abosede said.

Also, Mohbad’s mother told the coroner’s inquest that her late son was supposed to be a pastor, according to a prophecy when she gave birth to him.

Also, a Disc Jockey (DJ) DJ, Ajisegiri Ayobami, testified that Mohbad died after receiving an injection administered by a nurse. He also revealed that Mohbad vomited the noodles he had eaten earlier before seeking medical treatment.

The witness described how Mohbad got injured in a fight with a friend, which led to his deteriorating health.

The witness further told Magistrate Shotobi that the previous day, which was on Sunday, they went for a show at Ikorodu, and on their way back, their Prado Jeep was blocked, and he saw Mohbad come down from his Jeep to fight his friend, Primeboy and then he got injured.

He also stated that although the wound was a small cut on his hand, by the time they got home at midnight, the hand was already swollen. Mr Ayobami said that he and other people in the house tried to call Mohbad’s nurse, but she said she was not around, so one of their team members called Spending said he had a nurse, and they called the nurse, who came to administer an injection on him.

Also, the coroner has taken the evidence of two police officers, the investigating police officer, Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola and Muhammed Yusuf, both attached to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, on the findings of the police on the matter.

On Royalties

The House of Representatives summoned Naira Marley to appear before it as part of moves to secure compensation and royalties for Mohbad for his musical works.

Through its Committee on Justice, Youth, and Legislative Compliance, the House also invited the manager of the late singer Jiggy Adeoye to an interactive session slated to be held on Tuesday, 31 October.

Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), who moved a motion of urgent public importance, had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry and copyright laws. He also expressed concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign.

DNA Saga

Omowunmi Aloba, Mohbad’s wife, has agreed to conduct a DNA test to prove the paternity of her 5-month-old son, Liam.

Omowunmi made this known in a chat with the famous Nigerian actress and one of the frontrunners in the justice for Mohbad calls, Iyabo Ojo.

In the screenshot of the chat, which was made available on Iyabo Ojo’s official Instagram account, Omowunmi revealed that conducting the test is no longer an option but a necessity. According to her, she initially decided not to say anything about the development to avoid distractions and give the police ample time to investigate the death of her late husband, stating that getting justice is the most important thing for her.

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy

The Lagos Coroner inquiry into Mohbad’s death summoned music artistes, Abdulazeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu, known as Sam Larry and Owodunni Ibrahim, known as Primeboy, over the death of the 27-year-old artiste.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have filed a fundamental rights suit against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun.

According to the report, in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, they are seeking N20 million in damages over their continued detention for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy and murder of singer Mohbad.

The magistrate had ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days, alongside two other suspects, Ogedengbe Fisayo and Ayobami Sadiq.

Their suit names explicitly the Police and Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who had authorised their remand for 21 days, as the defendants.

Their legal representative, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), has submitted the lawsuit, urging the court to declare their continuous detention at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command as a violation of their fundamental rights.

