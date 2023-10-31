Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, famously known as Portable, has signed a new artiste, Monke, to his label, Zeh Nation.

It is coming against the backdrop of the allegations of maltreatment from his former signee, Young Duu.

Last week, Young Duu accused Portable of physically assaulting him while he was with his record label.

He also, among other things, alleged that Portable made him wash his cars in an Instagram live video session with his fans.

However, in a twist of events, the Ika of Africa, as Portable is known, has unveiled a young act to his label, Zeh Nation.

Portable posted a video of his new signee dropping freestyles on his Instagram page.

He captioned it; “Monke Lanje Malogbe Igesi. Zeh Nation. Many, many inspirations.”

As a singer, Portable is known to have run-ins with his staff.

In November 2022, he sacked all his studio workers for making only N7,000 while he toured Europe for a month and two weeks.

The grouse

In a recent interview with Instagram influencer Shin, Portable outlined his issues against Young Duu.

Speaking in pidgin and Yoruba, the artiste said he had always advised Young Duu to work hard even as he helped him.

He further asserted that Young Duu had stopped using his studio, and neither does he hang around Zeh Nation’s artistes.

He said, “I have always advised Young Duu that whenever I help him, he needs to go out and hustle. We use the Odogwu Bar for bookings. We use it for meet and greet for high-level guests.

“We also have a studio inside. Young Duu no longer uses the studio. He doesn’t come around my artistes. You know my artistes, everybody walks with their legs. Nobody is bigger than the other. I even bought a vehicle for him. Why did he downgrade me? It is because he is not loyal.”

According to Portable, before leaving for the UK, Young Duu fell ill, and he sent money to his manager, Abuga, for his treatment.

He also alleged that despite buying a car for Young Duu, the lad expected him to fuel it.

“I asked him why he wasn’t driving the car I bought for him, and he said it was because he didn’t have money for fuel. Nobody bought a car for me. Even when I purchased a vehicle for Abuga, he announced it and used it for a promo.

“I was in Germany when Young Duu called me to say the police had arrested him. I sent him money. Still, he refused to come to the studio. He even went to perform at a show for N70,000. If he’s not with Zeh Nation again, he should return the car we bought for him,” Portable added.

The N100 billion bid

According to Portable, who also goes by Dr Zeh, anybody who wants to sign Young Duu will have to give him N100 billion.

“In this industry, there is also payback. They can’t hijack Young Duu from me. He is my artiste,” he said.

He was reacting to the news that comedian and singer Carter Efe has offered Young Duu a record deal.

Young Duu claps back

In another Instagram live video, Young Duu alleged that Portable has always planned to sell him off.

He also denied the reports that he had been offered a record deal, noting that he was never signed to Zeh Nation.

He said, “Una wan collect N100 m. N100 m for wetin na. Nobody wants to sign me, and I’ve not signed before. They were trying to help me.”

“Portable didn’t sign me. Carterefe is just helping me because Portable couldn’t help me in a big way” – Young Duu pic.twitter.com/6mEW7T0x8U — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) October 30, 2023

The youngster accused Portable of playing up his good deeds while hiding all the ill-treatment he received from him.

“There are some bad things you are doing that you will never show the people. But if you are doing something good in a small way, you will make it seem big,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

