Embattled Nigerian singer Abdulazeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and his associate, Samson Eletu, popularly called Sam Larry, have filed a fundamental rights suit against the police and a Lagos magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, the Punch is reporting.

According to the report, in the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, they are seeking N20m in damages over their continued detention for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy and murder of singer Mohbad.

The magistrate had ordered their remand in police custody for 21 days, alongside two other suspects, Ogedengbe Fisayo and Ayobami Sadiq.

In the suit filed through their lawyer, Mr Olalekan Ojo, they are urging the court to declare that the continued detention “at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since 4 October 2023,” constituted a violation of their rights.

They seek “an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.”

In the affidavits attached to their suits, deponents said, “Their travails started between 3 and 4 October 2023, when the police arrested them on the alleged connection of the applicants with the death of one Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

“On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba, to remand them for 30 days.

“Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for only 21 days in the police custody. The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed.”

More woes

Meanwhile, on Monday, a Federal High Court in Lagos further adjourned until 13 to 30 November its ongoing trial of Naira Marley, who is being charged with cybercrime.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case following Naira Marley’s absence from the court.

The EFCC is prosecuting the singer on charges bordering on cybercrime, which he allegedly committed between 26 November 2018 and 11 December 2018 and 10 May 2019.

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The court, consequently, adjourned the case until 13 November and 30 November for the continuation of the trial.

