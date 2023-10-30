A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday further adjourned until 13 to 30 November, the ongoing trial of Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, who is being charged with cybercrime.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the case following the absence of the defendant from the court. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting the defendant on charges bordering on cybercrime.

The anti-graft agency preferred the charges on 14 May 2019. Naira Marley, who sang the famous song: “Am I a yahoo boy”, was consequently arraigned on 20 May 2019 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but he pleaded not guilty.

The court had, accordingly, granted him bail for N2m with two sureties in like sum.

The trial has since commenced in the case and is still ongoing. On 6 October, Justice Oweibo issued a warrant for the defendant’s production following his absence from the trial on the last date.

Justice Oweibo’s order followed an application for a production warrant by the prosecution, Bilikisu Buhari.

The police in Lagos had detained Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, in connection with the death of Nigerian artiste Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as “Mohbad”.

Still absent

When the case was called on Monday, Olalekan Ojo (SAN) informed the court that the defendant was still clearly absent from his trial despite the court’s order for his production.

In response, the prosecutor told the court that although she had prayed to the court for a production warrant of the defendant, he was still absent.

“My lord, at the last adjourned date, we prayed for a production warrant, and the court granted the same. However, the defendant is still not produced.

“We pray for a further date to follow up with the police,” she said.

The court, consequently, adjourned the case until 13 November and 30 November for the continuation of the trial.

According to the EFCC, the defendant committed the offences between 26 November 2018 and 11 December 2018, and 10 May 2019.

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

The EFCC alleged that the defendant used a bank credit card issued to another person to obtain fraudulent financial gains.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud, which amounted to theft.

The alleged offences contravene the provisions of Sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

(NAN)

