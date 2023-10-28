It appears it is a season of indebtedness for Nigerian entertainers—first, Davido, who has been in the news for allegedly being a serial debtor.

Another famous singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, famously known as KCee, is in the news for not paying some young artistes their dues.

The accusation is coming four months after the release of his (Kcee’s) hit song ‘Ojapiano’.

In June, the 5-Star Record Label Executive Kcee released ‘Ojapiano’ to critical acclaim.

The song was released with the traditional artiste Igwe Credo and flutist Ojazzy.

Despite earlier speculation that the artistes who were flown in from the East to record the song in Lagos were not adequately compensated, Kcee said that there was no love lost between them.

However, in a recent development, Igwe Credo revealed that the ‘Limpopo’ singer had not compensated him for utilising his sound.

In an interview on the Gbamii podcast by Yan Kontent Factory, Credo revealed that he and his crew only received N200,000 from Kcee after promising to pay them more money, but they have yet to do so.

Credo noted that members of Kcee’s crew had advised him to develop new music to promote himself rather than waiting for income from KCee.

“What I wanted from KCee was not a financial benefit. I wanted to be famous, hoping that Kcee would assist me in gaining exposure and recognition so that I could promote my music.

“But instead, Kcee asked me to pay the bloggers even though I lacked the requisite finances,” he said in the viral video.

Refutal

Although Kcee had kept mum about the issue, in an August interview with the BBC Igbo, the singer said that it is not true that he abandoned Ojazzy.

Describing the news as false, KCee recalled how he flew Ojazzy to Lagos from the East and even paid him more than they bargained.

He said, “I saw the boy selling goods, called him, flew him to Lagos from the East, took him to the studio, paid him more than I agreed with him… How did I do it wrong?”

Credo blows hot

Meanwhile, Igwe Credo has continued to call out KCee on his social media handles. Taking to his Instagram page, he stated that he would be posting the bank statements of all the transactions he has had with Kcee to date.

He listed that monies received from the famous singer as N300,000 payment for an Easter show, N200,000 after Ojapiano was released, and N15,000 for Easter hotel feeding for five days.

On Facebook, he wrote that Since Ojapiano was released, he has been silent, waiting for KCee to come up with contract papers so they can get royalties for their creative input on the song.

“I voiced. Ojazzy created the Oja sound. Give us paper, make we sign. We made people believe nothing was going on so that the music, most especially the ‘Ojaginger’, would trend well.

“Give us our royalty. We are tired of keeping quiet. The BBC IGBO interview broke our hearts, but we still kept quiet,” he wrote.

Ojapiano

If the biggest hits of 2023 are curated, the song, ‘Ojapiano’ would rank up there.

With over 11 million views in four months on YouTube, ‘Ojapiano’ fuses the famous Igbo flute, Oja, with the South Africa-originated Amapiano subgenre.

Its similar-sounding successor, ‘Ojaginger’, is also pooling numbers with over 2.3 million views on YouTube alone in two months.

‘Ojapiano’ is one of the first songs Kcee released since he announced that he was becoming a masked singer.

