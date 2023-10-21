Daniel Benson, the afrobeat artiste now known as BNXN, since his emergence in 2018, has made his mark in the Nigerian music industry.

Talking about the chills he gives listeners with his sonorous notes, BNXN has managed to maintain his uniqueness even with a new identity.

Formerly known as Buju, in 2022, he rebranded to BNXN to establish a unique identity, setting himself apart from Buju Banton, a Jamaican reggae and dancehall artiste.

The change paved the way for unique collaborations and recognition with other artistes.

Some of these notable collaborations became hit songs that one might need facts to convince you that BNXN was only featured. He is that good.

Sincerely, Benson’s album, released on 5th October, reflects BNXN’s life and style, giving listeners a genuine glimpse into his world.

However, the 15-track debut album project amplifies and showcases BNXN’s ability to elevate his artistry through teamwork and collaboration.

In this review, PREMIUM TIMES analyses the tracks and compares the solos and collaborations to assess his artistry.

Solos

The first track, “My Life,” captures the essence of the album title. It can be best described as a memoir highlighting his personal life experiences. However, the slow and steady beat is skippable as it’s hard to differentiate between the verse and chorus, making it a bit boring.

“Best of Me,” the second track, is a groovy wordplay that would leave you nodding to the beat. He talks about escaping his enemies, who wanted to have the best of him because God was behind him.

One of my favourite solos on this album has to be ‘Mukulu’, a familiar afrobeat that sends a carefree vibe to your spine. It reminds you to enjoy life and have fun.

Sweet Tea (Aduke) is my favourite solo on this album. BNXN left his shell to explore a different and groovy vibe that listeners would love. He sings to a lover called ‘Aduke’, and the rhyme is memorable.

“Pray” has a captivating rhythm that leaves listeners hooked. You will be sure to leave it on repeat it. It also has a religious vibe relatable to anyone seeking God’s mercy for prosperity.

The “Pidgin and English” track is unique and fresh, although it still captures the usual BNXN flow and style. Other solo tracks are “Say My Name,” “Party Don’t Stop,” and “Right Energy,” where the Akwa Ibom-born artiste showcases his versatility from dancehall to Afrobeats.

In all, BNXN’s solo tracks wear predictably familiar vibes that his fans are used to. He seems to be relaxed and makes little effort to outdo himself. However, only a die-hard fan might resist the urge to skip when a track sounds like the previous one.

Collabos

In “Maximum damage,” BNXN, with his chorus, shines with memorable rhymes like punchlines. It grabs listeners’ attention. The track that features Headie One has a blend of rap that further spices up the song. Here, BNXN goes all out to render his lines.

Gwagwalada feat. Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez is another hit collaboration that would leave the melody and vibes lost. BNXN voice holds the track, alongside the contributions from Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez. The track can be best described as “an assorted soup” that you can get tired of eating because it is melodious.

“Regret” feat. 2baba might be different from BNXN’s best collaboration so far. One would expect more, considering 2baba’s legacy in Nigerian Afrobeats space.

“Final Answer” feat. Popcaan is another collaboration listeners should explore. The fast-paced rhythm is captivating. It has a blend of Ragae and Dancehall vibes.

The eighth track on the album, “Realize” feat. Taves is another feature that makes the album interesting. Taves’ soft voice is melodious to usher BNXN with his verse. Together, it gives a different feel than the predictable way one would usually expect BNXN to sing. It brought out the best version of him.

For most of his collaborations on this album, BNXN is seen giving his best, and listening to him in a team is more enjoyable.

Final Verdict

Notably, in March 2022, BNXN teamed up with Pheelz for the track ‘Finesse’, which reached a respectable peak at 52 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

It was my best hit song at the time. I remember arguing with a friend that he owned the song because of his talent on the hook, but I later discovered he was only featured.

Many other projects he featured in have also shined as hits because of his contribution, such as “Cold Outside” by Timaya and “Feeling” by Ladipoe.

Based on personal observations while following BNXN’s journey, he goes out more in collaborations than his solos.

In that light, this review compared BNXN’s solo tracks and features in the Sincerely Benson album. It showed that he shines better in collaborative than solo songs.

While this might be a controversial stance, it is pertinent to note that, as humans, everyone has a strength and weakness. The real question is, how do you explore them to be a masterpiece?

7/10

