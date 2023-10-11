On Tuesday, Mohbad’s father, Oladimeji Aloba, explained why he hurriedly buried his son.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September and was buried the following day in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The late singer, whose father is a pastor and gospel singer, was a practising Christian before he died.

Meanwhile, because he died in unclear circumstances, his body was exhumed on 21 September for autopsy. The result is, however, pending.

Mr Aloba sought forgiveness from Nigerians over his actions, which he said was the necessary thing he could have done.

In an exclusive interview with British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Yoruba, he also narrated what happened before his son’s death.

“In Yoruba culture, he was very young. I can not keep him for too long. Who would I give him to? That’s why I’m pleading with Nigerians. If I have in any way offended them, they should forgive me.

“No one can say he loves Mohbad more than I do. When they didn’t take him to the mortuary or give me a police report, I could not keep his corpse. I beg Nigerians to please help me find out what killed my son,” he explained.

In the interview on BBC Yoruba’s Instagram page, Mr Aloba narrated what happened before Mohbad died.

He noted that on that day, an incident happened at 3 p.m. but Mohbad’s friends would eventually call him at 8 p.m. and ask him to return home and that he (Mohbad) was fine.

“I got home around 9:30 to 10 p.m. and met many people there. It was as if people heard the news, and I was the one who was not aware.

“They (people around) said we should hire an ambulance, take him (Mohbad) to the police station to get a police report. When we got there, the police wasted our time for three hours. They wrote the report, and I signed it, but the police didn’t give it to me. One of their bosses told them not to.”

Mr Aloba disclosed that he already made arrangements for an ambulance to take Mohbad to the mortuary, but when they (he and Mohbad’s friends) got there, there was no way they could keep him there.

“I told Mohbad’s friends who were around to gather the money that they have to put him in another ambulance while I go and prepare to bury him,” he added.

Following Mohbad’s demise, the paternity of his five-month-old son has become a topic of discussion. Some social media users demanded that the late rapper’s wife submit their son for a DNA test to prove her loyalty to Mohbad.

Meanwhile, reacting to the DNA test saga, Mr Aloba noted that if they (Nigerians) want to do it, they should go ahead, for transparency’s sake.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s involvement

During the interview, Mohbad’s father disclosed that he had never seen Sam Larry despite several visits to Naira Marley’s apartment.

He also said he visited Naira Marley’s home after the NDLEA reportedly arrested Mohbad.

In 2022, NDLEA arrested some Marlian Music acts, including Mohbad and Zinoleesky.

However, through its spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the agency recently debunked the claims that Mohbad was arrested.

Mr Aloba noted that he was surprised to see Naira Marley and his son eating from the same plate, which contradicted his (Mohad’s) earlier claims that his label boss ill-treated him.

“So, I was touched to scold Mohbad that he might have misbehaved towards Naira Marley. I told him that they loved him, but he always told me they didn’t love him and that he knew them. He said I was only saying so because I don’t know them.

“I prostrated to beg Naira Marley as an elder who wanted the best for his son. I begged Naira Marley to forgive him over his video alleging that they should hold Naira Marley responsible if he dies. When I got there to beg Naira Marley, they turned on the camera to record it, ” he explained further.

Mr Aloba said his son made him understand that he was living with them and knew them (Naira Marley and his boys), but he ignored Mohbad’s words.

On 17 September, Mohbad’s father urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and avoid blaming Naira Marley for his son’s untimely death.

Several controversies and conspiracy theories have risen suggesting Naira Marley and Sam Larry’s involvement in the late singer’s death, but they have denied the allegations.

However, they are currently in police custody concerning Mohbad’s death.

Assaults

Referring to the assault claims made by Mohbad, his father confirmed it and shared some of his experiences.

“When he told me about the issue, I prayed for him. He told me that he wanted to visit someone. He went with three people. Thirty minutes later, one informed me that Mohbad was being harassed. It was like three streets away, but before I got there, the fight had ended.

“He told me that he wanted to speak out about it. That day, I saw Bella Shmurda. They called the lawyer and made their reports.”

However, he noted that nothing was done and it became worse such that wherever he (Mohbad) went to perform, he was always afraid.

“He mentioned how Sam Larry attacked him during a video shoot with Zlatan. He said they came with cutlass, cane, and koboko. He said even his bouncers could not help the situation.

“He called me and said that since I told him not to speak out to the public, they should find a solution inside. I told him to come to Ikorodu to see the Oba,” he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

