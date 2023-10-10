Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade, took centre stage at the annual music and cultural celebration Felabration, which kicked off in grand style at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday night.

Music enthusiasts and revellers from around the globe were at the New Afrika Shrine, a legendary venue known for its historical significance in the Afrobeat movement, to celebrate the enduring legacy of the iconic Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Kuti.

The Felabration festival, which runs for a week from the 9th to the 15th of October, honours the late Fela Kuti, who was born on October 15, 1938.

It is renowned for pioneering the Afrobeat genre, which fuses traditional African rhythms with jazz, funk, and high-energy percussion. His music and message resonate with fans worldwide, even to date.

The opening night of Felabration 2023 was nothing short of spectacular, with a lineup of talented artistes paying homage to Fela Kuti’s groundbreaking music and outspoken activism.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by Nigerian singer and songwriter Oxlade, who took to the stage as the opening act.

Oxlade, known for his soulful voice and Afrobeat-infused melodies, delivered a memorable performance that had the crowd on their feet. He sang some of his popular hits, such as “Away”, “O2,” “ Ojuju”, “ Kulosa”, and “ Myself”.

Shortly before his performance, the 26-year-old music star expressed delight at the opportunity to perform at Felabration 2023.

He said, “I feel fortunate to be playing here tonight, especially in celebration of the legendary Fela; I’m happy and blessed. It means a lot to my career, and it made me happy that I got to do this at this point in my life.”

Concerning the Felabration celebration, Oxlade expressed delight at the turnout, reception of his music and Afrobeat appreciation despite the dominance of Afrobeats.

“Everything is African music; nothing is taking the shine off anything. There has to be an evolution in life, and Afrobeat has evolved too. We younger artistes propagating the Afrobeats genre owe our roots and success to Afrobeat and the solid foundation Fela Kuti set. His contributions to the growth of the Nigerian music industry are undeniable,” he noted.

Other highlights

Felabration 2023 organisers have promised a week filled with music, art, dance, and discussions on social and political issues.

The festival features a diverse lineup of established and emerging artistes, ensuring Fela’s spirit lives on through the next generation of musicians.

With Oxlade’s stellar opening performance setting the stage, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable tribute to the one and only Fela Kuti.

The opening night also witnessed performances from Nigerian singers Skales, Ara and Aramide, who also thrilled the fans at the grand opening of Felabration 2023.

Other music artistes to perform within the week-long festivity include CDQ, Lyta, Olakira and Savage.

Omobaba, Manito, Quadplay, Shanko Rasheed and Ferankanks will also perform at the festival.

In addition to the musical performances, Felabration also hosts various events, including art exhibitions, panel discussions, and film screenings that explore the themes of Fela Kuti’s music and activism.

The festival usually features The Senior Secondary Schools Debate, The Fela Debates (Symposium), The Afrobics Dance Competition, The Artwork Competition, The Dress Fela Fashion Competition, The Musical Concert and other activities.

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Question Jam Answer,’ a classic record composed by Fela and released in 1972. The song fits right into the socio-political mood of the country after the intriguing general election, where people are searching for answers to questions asked.

Felabration will continue throughout the week, with performances by local and international artists, ensuring that Fela’s musical legacy remains alive and well in the heart of Lagos.

The week-long celebration in memory of Afrobeat Icon was conceived in 1998 by Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti to honour her father’s legacy; Felabration is one of Nigeria’s biggest music festivals today. It hosts tens of thousands of attendees annually.

More Pictures:

