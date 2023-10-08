Twenty-six days have elapsed since the shocking departure and burial of the renowned music sensation Mohbad, and during this time, a series of significant developments and events have transpired.

Mohbad, 27, died on 12 September and was laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the following day.

The singer’s shocking and untimely death has gripped the nation as his fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry seek answers.

This newspaper reported a coroner inquest, autopsy, and a 13-man investigation team had been set up, amongst other updates on the death of the deceased singer.

With each passing moment, Mohbad death continues to make headlines as the police delve into investigations and arrest of suspects.

Over the week, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, revealed the progress thus far with police investigations as he shed light on the findings thus far.

Meanwhile, Bella Shmurda also released a new music video titled “My Brother,” a tribute song in memory of his late friend and colleague, Mohbad.

The police, according to the report, also identified and interviewed 26 critical witnesses, including family members, friends, and medical personnel whose testimonies shed light on the events leading to Mohbad’s death.

According to the police report, a team of medical professionals has shed light on troubling occurrences of unlawful conduct and professional negligence during medication administration by Feyisayo Ogedengbe, an auxiliary nurse who administered an injection believed to have triggered Mohbad’s fatal reactions.

Ikorodu concert, fight

Two days before his death, Mohbad had a concert at Ikorodu town hall, which he attended with his wife, Cynthia Adebanjo, and their five-month-old baby; his childhood friend Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owoduni (Prime Boy), and Mohbad’s Personal Assistant, Adeyemo Boluwatife (Darosa) all of whom were in the Prado Jeep which was hired by Mohbad for the event and driven by Fidelix Esanbor.

According to the police report, while exiting the show, the singer had an altercation with one of his friends who accompanied him to the concert, Ibrahim Oluwatosin, also known as Prime Boy.

The altercation soon degenerated into a hot argument and physical fight between them.

READ ALSO:

During an attempt to hit Ibrahim with a blow, Mohbad missed and smashed the rare window of their Prado Jeep, causing him an injury on his forehand, and he bled profusely. Eventually, the situation was controlled, and they all departed for Mohabd’s Lekki residence, excluding Ibrahim.

“Upon arrival at home, Mohbad refused to go to the hospital to treat his injury despite persistent persuasion by his wife, staff, and friends, including the Prado Jeep driver whose vehicle was damaged.

Later in the day, the injured hand, which was still bleeding, started getting swollen, causing Mohbad unbearable pains. His friend Ayobami Sadiq (Spending), who noticed the increasing pains, further insisted that he go to the hospital for treatment. Mohbad resisted and opted to call his nurse, identified as Nurse Funmi, who was unavailable.

Sadiq offered to call his nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, to attend to Mohbad, a suggestion that he (Mohbad) consented to. However, Ms Ogedengbe arrived the next day.

In anticipation of her arrival, Ms Ogedengbe requested a photograph of the swollen hand or injury area to be taken and forwarded for evaluation, guiding her in making informed medical decisions.

Enter Auxilary nurse

Just to let you know, this request was fulfilled. On 12th September, Ms Ogedengbe finally arrived, equipped with medical supplies, including Ceftriaxone injections, Paracetamol injections, Tetanus Toxoid injections, Procaine Penicillin, IM Diclofenac ampules, Tincture Iodine, and needles/syringes.

Ms Ogedengbe administered the Tetanus Toxoid injection to Mohbad’s arm and administered both Paracetamol and Ceftriaxone injections intravenously.

Immediately following the Ceftriaxone injection, Mohbad exhibited signs of adverse reactions, vomiting, and goosebumps on his face and body. It became evident to Ms Ogedengbe that Mohbad was reacting adversely to the administered medication.

Consequently, she rushed out to obtain hydrosol and saline infusion from a local pharmacy.

While at the nearby pharmacy, she received a distressing call indicating Mohbad had started convulsing. Cynthia Omoduni Adebanjo, Aduragbemi Shedrack Aloba, Olarewaju Idris Adedoja, Ayinde Habib Idowu Damola, Aderinto Fawas Ademola, and Ms Ogedengbe swiftly transported him to Cura-Med Hospital in a vehicle provided by their neighbour, Chinaka Jesse.

Unfortunately, upon arrival at Cura-Med Hospital in Lekki, Mohbad was pronounced dead.

However, the team was not entirely convinced, prompting them to move his body to Perez Hospital, also in Lekki, where his death was reaffirmed. Cura-Med Hospital subsequently issued a death certificate. Mohbad’s father, who had been notified earlier, arrived at the late Mohbad’s residence. After a brief discussion, they decided to transport the body to Ikorodu for burial on the following day, 13th September.

According to the police, Ms Ogedengbe lacks the qualifications of a registered nurse. Her unauthorised actions and medical negligence are believed to have directly contributed to a series of events culminating in the tragic demise of Mohbad.

The timeframe during which auxiliary nurse Ogedengbe administered the injections, Mohbad’s adverse reactions, convulsions, and eventual passing, was confirmed to be less than an hour.

In addition to her admission of responsibility for the consequences of her actions, the medical panel’s assessment of auxiliary nurse Ogedengbe’s conduct concluded that she exceeded the scope of her duties as an auxiliary nurse by administering IV Ceftriaxone to the deceased.

According to their evaluation, this likely triggered the anaphylactic reaction. This condition might have been promptly addressed, possibly preventing his unfortunate demise, had he received treatment in a hospital.

Primeboy

The Lagos State Police Command had declared singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy, wanted in connection with the death of fellow singer Mohbad.

Prime Boy is not just Mohbad’s colleague but also his childhood friend.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Idowu Owohunwa, placed an N1m bounty on the suspect, and anyone with helpful information leading to his arrest would get the reward.

Primeboy was forced to turn himself in and reported to the Police state headquarters at Ikeja alongside his lawyer.

Primeboy’s altercation with Mohbad led to his hand injuries, leading to Mohbad’s death. The police described him as an accomplice to the crime.

But contrary to the police reports, in an interview with TVC, Primeboy revealed that he and his wife had an intense quarrel the last time he was with Mohbad on 14 September. He accused Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, of trying to implicate him in the late singer’s death.

Primeboy has also alleged that Wunmi claims he knew the circumstances that led to Mohbad’s demise and wondered why Mohbad’s wife feels he killed his friend.

Primeboy further revealed that Mohbad was hurt by what his wife did and that, at some point, he wanted to get out of the car. But he was the one that prevented him from leaving.

Primeboy noted that the struggle described as him and his friend fighting was when he tried to stop Mohbad from leaving the car amidst the quarrel between him and his (Mohbad) Wife.

Naira Marley, Sam Larry

According to the police report, many witnesses alleged that the deceased was indeed bullied and assaulted several times by AbdulAzeez Adeshina Fashola (a.k.a. Naira Marley) and Samson Erinfolami Balogun (a.k.a. Sam Larry) and their gangs.

It was affirmed that sometime in 2019, the deceased was signed by Naira Marley into a record label known as Marlians Music Limited.

Due to disagreement on the terms of the contract, the deceased, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), pressed for the revocation of his contractual relationship with Marlian Music Label while also pushing to relieve his then manager, who was a brother to Naira Marley.

It was alleged that these moves irked the suspects, Naira Marley and Sam Larry, who, in consequence, allegedly, on several occasions, conspired, bullied, and assaulted the deceased.

Some witnesses also asserted with corroborative video evidence that Mohbad had raised the alarm that his life was threatened before his demise. He was being bullied and assaulted by Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Upon their arrest, Naira Marley and Sam Larry denied the allegation of complicity in the death of Mohbad by pleading to the alibi that they were both out of the country when the incident occurred and that they were not in any manner involved in the chain of events that occasioned his death between 10th – 12th September 2023.

However, there is a preponderance of evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry to the allegations of threat to life, cyberstalking and sundry crimes committed against Mohbad in his lifetime, and they are being held liable.

Meanwhile, a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered Naira Marley, 32, and three others for the alleged conspiracy and murder of the deceased singer.

The others remanded are Ogedengbe Fisayo, 37; Ayobami Sadiq, 27; and Samson Eletu, 45.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered the remand for 21 days in the police State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) and adjourned the case until 25 October.

She also ordered that the suspects be granted access to medicals and lawyers of their choice.

They are charged with conspiracy and suspected murder.

More pieces of evidence

While Naira Marley and Sam Larry denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their not being complicit in the incidents that occurred from 10th to 12th September 2023, there is ample electronic and credible evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace against the deceased in his lifetime following their roles in the incidents that occurred at The Chandelier Club and Elegushi Beach in June 2023 as well as the alleged assault on Mohbad in October 2022 around the residence of Naira Marley at Lekki.

Sam Larry admitted that he had multiple physical confrontations with Mohbad to get him to refund the N2m, which he claimed he paid the late singer for a show he did not honour.

Autopsy, toxicology

According to the police report, On 21st September, the corpse was exhumed by the police. On the same date, an autopsy was performed on the remains of the deceased and vital specimens were taken and sent to Lagos State DNA / Forensic Centre for toxicology examination. The reports are still being awaited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

