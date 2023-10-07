Bella Shmurda has released a new music video titled “My Brother,” a tribute song in memory of his late friend and colleague, Mohbad.

Since Mohbad’s shocking death, Bella Shmurda has actively fought for justice.

He once revealed how Mohbad attempted suicide over issues he faced with his record label.

On Friday, Shmurda shared a video clip of his tribute to Mohbad via his official Instagram page.

The new track beat produced by Larry Lanes honours the late singer with a moving tribute that reflects the artiste’s influence and legacy.

His caption read with a heartbroken emoji, “If only there’s a second chance at life!”

Meanwhile, the singer went the extra mile to honour memories of his late friend with a customised diamond pendant engraved with Mohbad’s pictures.

He shared the newly acquired jewellery on his Instastory before he dropped the music video.

The words at the back of the pendant read, “RIP Mohbad. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba 8 June 1996 – 12 September 2023. Imole, Legends never die.”

Review

“My Brother” by Bella Shmurda asserts that Mohbad didn’t warn him he’d pass away so quickly and wished Angel would awaken him.

The track is a maestro’s dark and evocative sound that spurs memories he shared with the late singer.

The simple yet emotional note and lyric profoundly connects with the audience, who still mourn the talented artiste’s demise.

“Jah, can you bring my brother

Only you, my Jackie Chan

For studio where we dey when I met you

I started recording, and I loved you

We like the same things, and we share the same dreams

Baba gbo adura mi

2020, Oju mi ri

That same year I met Imole..”

He reacted to those who made life difficult for the artiste, noting that he doesn’t regard them.

Shmurda singing in Yoruba said Mohbad became a legend before their eyes as opposed to what they thought he would become.

“Ajekpako wey get charisma

Carpenter wey get the calibre

You be bad man wey get Buju mind

You fine man wey plenty style,” he hailed his brother and friend.

He questioned if this would be the end and what is the essence of his hustle.

Revelation

In January, Nigerian singer and songwriter Abiola Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, revealed a time Mohbad attempted suicide.

During an interview with the media personality, Chude Jidenowo, the singer said the attempt was made over some issues with his record label.

He said, “I don’t have to say this, but I’ll say it. There was a point where me and Mohbad and I were in an apartment. Mohbad wanted to jump from the upstairs because of this label issue.”

Narrating the incident, he said they stopped Mohbad from the act after his girlfriend discovered him sitting by the window.

“Something wey fits makes you think you can take your own life. Now, e happen, you go dey write RIP. We loved him.

“No, there is no love there, and none would speak up. Them dey inside that place. None of them won look anybody’s eye,” Shmurda wrote.

He also disclosed that Mohbad was visiting the hospital to treat hypertension, saying, “Why? Because say you dey label. It can’t continue. Someone has to talk.”

Background

2019, Mohbad issued his first EP, Light, after agreeing to a record deal with Marlian Records World.

After two years, he announced his departure from Marlian Records. On 5 October 2022, Mohbad accused singer Naira Marley of domestic violence.

He stated that his former boss ordered people to beat him up when he confronted Marley about his decision to employ a different manager to handle his music and business affairs.

After the fight with his boss, Mohbad launched his “Imolenization ” record label in November 2022.

Mohbad, who died on 12th September, is best known for his hit singles: Ponmo, Feel Good, and KPK (Ko Por Ke) with Rexxie.

His death has sparked several controversies, and investigations are ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

