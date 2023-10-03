Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido‘s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has apologised for defamatory comments and claims she made against the singer’s wife, Chioma Rowland.

The U.S.-based businesswoman and model acknowledged that her heartbreak spurred her reaction, and she went overboard while venting her anger.

Ms Brown claimed she met Davido in Dubai in 2017, and they were in an on-again, off-again relationship until the pandemic hit in 2020.

In June, she called out the singer for allegedly impregnating her and asking her to terminate the pregnancy. However, Davido has not made any clarifications on the allegations to date.

On her official Instagram page on Monday, the American model shared her only regrets throughout the pregnancy saga between her and Davido.

She said, “It’s too much to bear right now. I’m disquieted by all of the events that have taken place. The only thing I will say is I regret that I let my pain and feelings of betrayal allow me to turn me against another woman. So, I apologise to Chioma.”

She explained that she spoke ill of Chioma and her late son, Ifeanyi, in her anger, but it was never her intention from the beginning.

“Losing is never a good feeling; being hurt by someone you love and care about is not a good feeling,” she explained.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that she was going through a traumatic and tragic time. However, she added that she doesn’t want to talk, nor does she need to do so.

“Moving forward, I’ll prefer to be known for the light I bring into the world. Peace and love!” She added.

Allegations

Ms Brown slammed Davido after she called him out. She shared shocking comments about the singer, his late son, and his wife, Chioma.

On 28th June, she claimed she didn’t want Davido and disclosed that she never knew he was married.

The U.S. model alleged that Chioma had an affair with Peruzzi, Davido’s friend, and insinuated that their marriage was only a disguise to build the singer’s reputation.

The alleged side chick shared several screenshots of conversations with Davido pleading to stop, but she wanted to make things explicit rather than being belittled.

She wrote, “I’m about to get everything off my chest, and then tomorrow I’m returning to optimistic Anita Brown. Also, is anyone interested in interviews? Contact me. I’m also looking for a safe in Nigeria and the UK to do a meet-and-greet almsgiving event.

“I’m not impressed by that off-and-on relationship. Where his noble wife slept with his friend, Peruzzi, ringing a bell. Have a seat! You can’t say I slept with nobody that man knows heavily or is friends with,”

Ms Brown said she wouldn’t be surprised if Chioma slept with Clark Adeleke (Davido’s brother) on the low because he was trying it with her.

She claimed that Clark begged her for an abortion and was obliged to fly her to see him.

“Nasty work! It’s nothing but incest going on there. Give that fake marriage a break. They didn’t honour God. Marriage for money. Marriage is based on tribal rules and marriage where the husband has no intentions of being committed. Pathetic! Embarrassing! Shame on you all, Gross!”

Comments on Chioma

The American model targeted Chioma when she alleged that Davido once beat up his wife.

She shared many screenshots of the published stories via her Instagram story.

One of the posts, which popped up on a Google search, had the headline, “Davido beats up Chioma mercilessly over 4th baby mama” – Austine media.

Another was a YouTube video titled “ Davido beats up Chioma mercilessly, Wife confirms.” The dates of these reports were not revealed in the screenshot except for one dated 15 March 2022. However, it does not prove when the stories were published.

Reacting to the reports, Ms Brown wrote several comments to express how she felt about the singer’s alleged domestic violence on his wife. She also advised his wife to leave the relationship, which was unhealthy.

She wrote, “It’s sad ’cause he’s a woman beater. I should have known since he’s a liar, manipulator, and control freak. Free Chioma!! Free Chioma!!! Out of that abusive relationship! Physically abusive and mentally abusive. He honestly doesn’t care.

“How can you beat up your wife, well at the time, girlfriend mercilessly over a so-called ‘side chick’ that you wanted to be the main chick? Disgusting!”

She further alleged that Davido doesn’t care about Chioma or her deceased child, but the marriage is for maintaining his image.

