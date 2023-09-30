On Friday, Funmi Falana, wife of a human rights lawyer and activist,Femi Falana expressed confidence that justice would be served in the death of a young musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a Mohbad).

Mrs Falana is a Partner at the Falana Falana Chambers, a concerned party in the musician’s death.

Mrs Falana, also the counsel to Mohbad’s family, gave the assurance at the Ikorodu Magistrate’s Court, the venue of a coroner’s inquest into the musician’s death.

The musician died on 12 September and was buried the following day. He was 27 years.

His death has generated controversies, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest.

A preliminary meeting on the inquest took place on Friday at the court’s premises.

Mrs Falana told journalists that the meeting was to discuss the modalities for the inquest, including witnesses to bring before the court.

“I am sure you all know that the essence of the coroner’s inquest is to inquire into the cause of the death. By God’s grace, we want to assure the public that justice will be served,” she said.

She said that by 13 October, witnesses would be testifying before the court, urging members of the public to be calm.

“We want to assure the public that justice will not be aborted. We are here to get to the root cause of the young man’s death, to serve as a deterrent,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the controversy generated by the musician’s death also made the police command in Lagos State set up a 19-man special team to investigate the incident.

NAN also reports that the police have exhumed the late singer’s body for investigation.

(NAN)

