As Nigerians await Mohbad’s autopsy result, plans to give the late singer a befitting burial are ongoing.

Nigerian actors Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh are at the forefront of the #JusticeforMohbad movement and are planning his funeral activities.

On Thursday, Iyabo hinted to her followers of their plans for Mohbad’s burial on her official Instagram page.

The short video clip captured Iyabo and Tonto visit to a funeral home, Ebony Vault, in Ikoyi, Lagos, to purchase a casket for the late artiste.

The movie star revealed that the funeral home owner gave them a free casket, a free hall, a massive discount for the vault, free pallbearers, free horn men, two fresh wreaths, two wreath bearers, and a horse carriage.

Iyabo, in a live video, also noted that they were making a lot of progress as regards the burial, and the recording aims to let the public know their plans.

“We want to check the casket out, and like we promised, we will carry you guys along. So, you guys can follow us and check the casket together,” she said.

Nigerians reacted to the video; many found the content too sensitive to be recorded and have trolled both actresses for recording their purchase of Mohbad’s casket.

The 27-year-old artiste died on 12 September under controversial circumstances and was buried on 19 September.

However, on 21 September, the police exhumed Mohbad’s corpse for autopsy to aid their ongoing investigations.

Mohbad will be buried again after the autopsy result is made public.

Burial Date

In a live session posted on her page, Iyabo disclosed that Mohbad’s family would fix a burial date and announce when the police would release his body to them.

She noted they were preparing for burial before the police handed over his body to his family.

“We do not want it to be that by the time we are ready to bury him, we will start running helter-skelter. The body is still with them (the police); no date is yet fixed for his final burial.’’

The actress said they are still seeking justice for Mohbad while they await the police to get back to them on the autopsy result.

“So, guys, we are done preparing for where Mohbad will be buried, but this does not mean we are done fighting for justice. Everybody is a suspect. Everybody around him is a suspect’’.

She noted that she and her colleague, Tonto, are trying to help the family so that he can finally rest by the time they finish the autopsy.

“Investigation is ongoing, and the police are still doing their part. We are not relenting. Mohbad must get justice. No distraction. He must get justice,” Iyabo added.

Other Visits

In response to growing concerns and calls for justice, the Nollywood stars, on 21 September, visited Mohbad’s family in Lekki to offer their condolences and support.

This visit was part of a more significant movement demanding justice for the late rapper, and the actresses were at the forefront of seeking justice.

They urged authorities to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for Mohbad’s untimely demise.

Meanwhile, before the celebrity visits, the police investigated the matter.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordered a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s passing.

Reactions

A befitting burial but then was the “paparazzi” necessary? — Carpe Diem (@Tobiloba_O) September 28, 2023

I reject this kind gift 😪 — Bros Ovie💎 (@BrossOvie) September 28, 2023

I honestly think taking a video when going to buy caskets for someone and saying you’d pay is clout chasing BUT! as far as me I am concerned these two women are doing good so,if it’s clout chasing,na them sabi,in my books,they’re trying their best to give the guy rest — iamACE (@ace_namo_) September 28, 2023

What’s the smiling about. Casket na good thing ni.. 💁🏽‍♂️ — 𝔱𝔬𝔟𝔦𝔩𝔬𝔟𝔞💸🎚 (@softbadasss) September 28, 2023

All these na paparazzi. — Baba eleja🐟🐖 (@Biodun_OG) September 28, 2023

Oju aiye, but it’s appreciated. — Ajayi Samson (@ajayiyout) September 28, 2023

Na all this people calling for justices for Mohbad kill him, where are you guys when that boy need help. Now you can fly from Abuja to Lagos . — Billions ✳️ (@mario_gbenberg) September 28, 2023

Dx s not necessary,,, the money u ppl r planning to lavish on his burial won't bring em back, use dat money n resources n stop any form of bully in d entertainment industry cus der r so many naira maley n Sam Larry, dx doesn't make any change, just clout chasing winds — Chief Ome Ego🇳🇬🇱🇷🇲🇫 (@EmmyInteriors) September 28, 2023

A befitting burial you said? Even people we thought are fighting for justice are already looking for a way to give a befitting burial?

You people and gistlover never tell us the whole truth about this Mohbad death!! — ~De Duchess Doris (@Doris09873924) September 28, 2023

