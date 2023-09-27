On Wednesday, a Spanish club, Cadiz CF, joined the list of global fans to pay tribute to Nigerian singer Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, with a customised Jersey.

The deceased singer died on 12th September at the age of 27. He was buried on 19th September amid controversies.

Announcing the tribute gesture via their X account, the Spanish club said Mohbad’s Jersey would be on their substitute bench during their game against Rayo Vallecano today to give them strength.

“ This tribute at Wednesday’s match is the least we can do to honour and remember @iammohbad_. ⚽️ Let’s hope that his jersey will bring us luck and strength to beat our rival and serve to give voice to his story. Á ”

Cadiz CF hopes the tribute to Mohbad will help them return to winning ways. The club has failed to win their last two games, securing a loss and a draw.

The club occupy ninth place with eight points in the league table.

Notably, Saturday Erimuya is the only Nigerian and the central defender in the Spanish club.

Other tributes

Since Mohbad’s sudden death, the Nigerian entertainment industry has buzzed with tributes and condolences.

On Monday, Nigerian controversial street artiste Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, paid his last respect to Mohbad in his recent anticipated song.

Portable announced the song, dedicated to the late singer, via his official Instagram page.

Aside from Portable’s new track, Nigerian Afrobeat singer Khaid also dropped a gripping new song named “Forever Let There Be Light (Mohbad),”

Khaid expressed how Mohbad’s death hit him badly. He also noted how the late singer is topping charts after his death.

Khaid, in the one-minute tribute, also talked about how Mohbad spoke about his struggles, but people never paid attention.

Also, Nigerian singer Oritse Femi dished out a new single to pay his respect to the late Mohbad, titled “Tribute To Mohbad.”

The track celebrates the late singer’s legacy and how he left impressive tracks worth listening to.

Saint Haywhy also released a tribute song titled “Voice of the Ghost,” expressing what Mohbad would say as a ghost.

Reactions

Many of Mohbad’s fans have reacted to the gesture by Cadiz CF. While many find it a fantastic move, others are amazed at how the late singer has attained international acclaim posthumously.

🇳🇬🙏 This tribute at Wednesday's match is the least we can do to honour and remember @iammohbad_. 🖤⚽️ Let's hope that his jersey will bring us luck and strength to beat our rival and serve to give voice to his story. 𝘾Á𝘿𝙄𝙕 𝘾𝙁 🤝 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘼 https://t.co/SzXkHrAVlN pic.twitter.com/f5XBVXY1D2 — Cádiz CF 🇳🇬 (@Cadiz_CFNG) September 26, 2023

God bless you guys mehn. From the bottom of my heart, God bless you guys. — F. O. S. A 𓅓 (@fawunmiolamide) September 26, 2023

What do I need to do to support you guys ? Because Chelsea is currently showing me shege !! — Castle's Tech (@CastleOlu) September 26, 2023

Biggest club in Spain!! — Yimzy (@oyimzy) September 26, 2023

@Cadiz_CF I need a jersey , customized mohbad 27, size medium — Gabriel miles (@Gabriel6ixmiles) September 26, 2023

No one will convince me that the highest share holder of this team is not a Nigerian. — De UniQue 👑 (@Abdulkarim2) September 27, 2023

My love for Cadiz 📈 — FUNNIEST THING HAVE SEEN TODAY 😀🤣😄 (@lappoosky) September 26, 2023

Great gesture 👏🏼👏🏼 THANKS — Elites Sport (@elites_sport) September 26, 2023

You guys need to get some Nigerians in your team to at least drive home the kind of support you really deserve — 𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐄 𝐀𝐝𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐰𝐚 '𝑺𝒆𝒖𝒏  (@xieun_1) September 26, 2023

Thanks @Cadiz_CFNG for doing the most. We 🇳🇬 are grateful 🙏 Hoping you win on Wednesday, moreso do much better than last season. Abi to win Laliga no do make sense? Oyaa na! 😉 — Kemeesuode | 5%er (@kemmx) September 26, 2023

We the good people of Nigeria sincerely appreciate the Best FC in Laliga immediately after Barcelona 💯👍. — SirPhil (@Philipmoses7) September 26, 2023

The least we can do is to follow their handle here. This guy's always show their love and support for the nigerian cause — Nnaemeka Ike (@NnaemekaIke2) September 26, 2023

