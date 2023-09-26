The Lagos State Judiciary will on 29 September begin a coroner’s inquest into the death of the famous singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad), to ascertain the cause of his death.

A coroner’s Inquest is an inquiry into the manner and cause of an individual’s death conducted by a coroner to determine the identity of the deceased, as well as where, when and how they died.

A coroner is an official responsible for investigating the deaths of people who have died in a sudden, violent or unusual way.

The Chief Coroner of the state, Mojisola Dada, announced the inquest in a letter. The letter, dated 26 September, was sent to the office of Falana and Falana Chambers.

It was in response to a request by the owner of the chambers and rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

The letter was signed by Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, who will preside over the inquest.

The letter read in part: “I have the directive of the Chief Coroner, Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to notify your good office of the lordship’s order to convoke an inquest into d£ath of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad). The inquest will occur at 12. 00 p.m. in Court Three, Candide-Johnson Courthouse, Ita-Elewa, in Ikorodu, Lagos.

We solicit your kind assistance in ensuring the attendance of your office.”

Recall that Mr Falana had on 18 September requested a coroner’s inquest into the late musician’s death.

Mr Falana made the request following Mohbad’s controversial death on 12 September and his burial the following day. Falana’s bid for the inquest was contained in a letter to the chief coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja.

The development comes in the wake of a statement by The Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where the famous singer was allegedly taken to.

The hospital in a statement on Monday said the singer was brought to their medical facility, already lifeless, on the 12th of September at approximately 04:30 p.m.

