It’s been two weeks. Celebrities and fans continue to mourn the late singer Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died on 12th September at the age of 27.

Nigerian controversial street artiste Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has paid his last respect to Mohbad in his recent anticipated song.

On Monday, Portable announced the song, which is dedicated to the late singer, via his official Instagram page.

His caption read, “This life too much drama. How can you bury a star alive? Them still dey ask of person wey kill am? Alimi out soon!”

The controversial singer posted a snippet of the song on his page. However, the post did not disclose the exact date or time when the entire track would drop.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing by the Lagos Police Command to unravel the circumstances around the late singer’s death.

The song Alimi (Tribute to Mohbad) starts with a captivating melody and a catchy chorus.

Portable’s voice, alongside the beat, solemnly plays an emotional tune that flips Mohbad’s memories in your head.

Listening on, one can connect once again with the controversies around Mohbad’s death.

The controversial singer offers a prayer for long life. Without mentioning names, he said ‘evil people’ cannot kill his star “like they killed Imole.”

He further notes that it is difficult to quench the light illuminating from a shining star. The lyrics sung purely in Yoruba language, say,

“Won ni gbe wa sin

Owo la ma rin mole

Ele logo beshe pka Imole

Emale pa’na ogo

Alimi, Alimi

Also, Portable took a swipe at Naira Marley and Sam Larry, who are alleged suspects in Mohbad’s sudden death.

Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry and Nigerian singer Naira Marley, have both denied allegations suggesting their involvement in Mohbad’s death.

The allegations follow social media outrage after a video surfaced online. The footage captured Larry storming Zlatan’s music video shoot and attempting to harass Mohbad.

Portable encouraged Nigerians to always speak up about what they are going through like he always does.

He sang, “Life is full of Sam Larry

Let your thing be Portable,

Don’t be so bad

So you can see tomorrow

In case you want to japa like Marley

No peace for the wicked,”

Other tribute songs

Since the sudden death of Mohbad, the Nigerian entertainment industry has buzzed with tributes and condolences.

Aside from Portable’s new track, some musicians also dropped tribute songs in loving memory of the late singer.

Notable among them is Nigerian Afrobeat singer Khaid, who dropped a gripping new song named “Forever Let There Be Light (Mohbad).”

Khaid expressed how Mohbad’s death hit him badly. He also noted how the late singer is topping charts after his death.

“I swear my eyes no dey close

Tears fell when I checked my phone

Going number one now that you’re already gone,” he sang.

Khaid, in the one-minute tribute, also talked about how Mohbad spoke about his struggles, but people never paid attention.

“You bin dey yarn, but dem no gree understand you

Lyrically singing what you’ve been through,”

The song combines the dynamic tempo and intensity of Afrobeats, leaving listeners emotional and connected to the story.

Also, Nigerian singer Oritse Femi dished out a new single to pay his respect to the late Mohbad, titled “Tribute To Mohbad.”

The track celebrates the late singer’s legacy and how he left impressive tracks worth listening to.

Saint Haywhy also released a tribute song titled “Voice of the Ghost”, expressing what Mohbad would say as a ghost.

