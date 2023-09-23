The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council, has called for thorough investigations into the death of Afrobeat star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The association also said the ‘nurse’ who allegedly injected the deceased before his demise is not a registered nurse.

The 27-year-old Afrobeat star, Mohbad, died on 12 September in unclear circumstances.

Following his sudden death which has led to outrage both online and offline, Nigerians called for investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death.

The police on Monday set up a 19-member committee to carry out a discreet investigation which covers exhumation, autopsy, scene visit, medical report, records of suspects, and witnesses’ statements.

The nurse, considered a major suspect in the case has also been arrested, according to the police.

Not registered

In a statement signed by NANNM’s state secretary, Toba Odumosu, and sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the association said preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered nurse.

The association said it is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest.”

It also stressed the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting the investigation which has gained global attention.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads in part; “Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.”

The association noted that it is regrettable that Nigeria’s healthcare system faces significant regulatory challenges, “leading to the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical roles they are not trained for.”

It said to be recognised as a nurse in Nigeria, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science programme at a university, followed by an additional year of internship.

“Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

“We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ has no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its laws. An individual is either a qualified nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.”

Condolences

The association expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Mohbad, during this difficult time.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.”

The association calls on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation.

It said the association will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession.

“We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

