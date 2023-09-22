On Thursday, Nigerian singers Davido and Falz, alongside other celebrities and youths, stormed Lagos streets in a candlelight procession to pay their last respects to Mohbad.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s Marlian Records, died on 12th September at 27.

Since Mohbad’s death, his music fans and sympathisers have called for a proper investigation to find the cause of his death.

The candlelight procession started from the Lekki Phase One Gate axis of Lagos, where fans and colleagues converged at 5 p.m.

The crowd embarked on a peaceful walk, dancing and chanting praises of the late artiste while his songs played in the background.

All dressed in white T-shirts, they strolled in unison, with placards demanding justice for the artiste and displayed picture posters of him as well.

The procession led them to Muri Okunola Park, where the tribute concert commenced at 8 p.m.

It was a considerable crowd, primarily youths, all out to honour the memory of the late singer and rapper.

As part of the investigations to unravel the circumstances around the death of Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the exhumation of the late singer’s corpse. The autopsy was carried out on Thursday.

The police have also arrested the nurse, who was said to have injected the singer before he passed away on 12th September.

Commenting on the new development on Thursday, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, while speaking to journalists, confirmed the information as accurate.

The tribute Concert

After the procession, the tribute concert started with performances and speeches, particularly from colleagues who paid their tributes.

Aside from Davido and Falz, Nigerian singer Zlatan and On-Air Personality Dotun were also spotted at the tribute concert, where they eventually paid their tribute to the late singer.

At the gathering, Davido said he flew into the country to pay his last respects to Mohbad.

He said, ” Everybody is doing this, not only in Nigeria. In America, in London, in Dubai, the whole world is listening to your music.

“I flew down for this, and we are going to keep your name alive for sure. Good night, everybody. Get home safe. Don’t forget it’s a peaceful protest,”

Announcement

On Monday, Mohbad’s management, while announcing the tribute event, appreciated the outpouring of love from fans worldwide.

They also commended the ones who organised events in their communities as a way to honour and pay respect to Mohbad.

Before now, some youths in the Panseke axis of Abeokuta, Ogun state, took to the streets to demand justice for Mohbad.

Several videos surfaced online, capturing them gathered in their numbers at the Skating Ground Arena, wearing blacks and carrying placards with inscriptions such as #JusticeForMohbad #Whooff Light, among others.

Aside from them, many other peaceful protests tagged #justiceforMohbad have emerged across different parts of the country. The protests have been recorded in Canada, the U.S. and the UK.

